    'Will not back down if need arises': Pakistan minister Shazia Marri threatens India with nuclear war

    While addressing a news conference with Bol News on Saturday, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Shazia Marri said, "India should not forget that Pakistan has an atom bomb. Our nuclear status is not meant to remain silent."

    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 9:55 AM IST

    Shazia Marri, a Pakistani minister, has now threatened India with "nuclear war," a day after India launched a no-holds-barred attack on Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari for his "uncivilised" outburst against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter was referred to as the "butcher of Gujarat."

    In a news conference on Saturday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Shazia Marri said, “Pakistan knows how to answer. India should not forget that Pakistan has an atom bomb. Our nuclear status is not meant to remain silent. We will not back down if the need arises.”

    Also Read | BJP holds nationwide protests against Bilawal Bhutto's remarks against PM Modi; burns effigies

    Pakistan Minister Shazia Marri threatened India and  vowed that it "would not sit back if it is slapped." Pakistan will reply with a similar level of force, she added. Marri accused India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi of inciting enmity throughout the nation. She said the Modi administration has seen an increase in Hinduism and Hindutva.

    She also called S Jaishankar’s comments at the UN a “propaganda” saying that “India is linking Muslims with terrorism.”

    At the UN Security Council on Friday, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari reacted to S Jaishankar's remark about "hosting Osama Bin Laden." Osama bin Laden is no longer alive, but the butcher of Gujarat is still the Prime Minister of India, Pakistan's Foreign Minister Bhutto said.

    Also Read | ‘If you keep snakes…’: S Jaishankar recalls Hillary Clinton's remarks to slam Pakistan at UNSC

    "Until he was elected prime minister, he (PM Modi) was prohibited from entering our nation. The RSS's Foreign Minister and Prime Minister are shown here. How does RSS work? The RSS is modelled after Hitler's SS," the Pakistani minister added.

    Earlier, India said Pakistan is a country that glorifies Osama bin Laden as a martyr, and shelters terrorists like Lakhvi, Hafiz Saeed, Masood Azhar, Sajid Mir and Dawood Ibrahim. The statement claimed that "no other country can boast possessing 126 UN-designated terrorists and 27 UN-designated terrorist organisations."

    (Photo: @PanhwarJaffar | Twitter)

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2022, 9:55 AM IST
