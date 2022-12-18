Angelina Jolie steps down as UN refugee agency ambassador; Check out her full statement

Angelina Jolie has announced that she will be stepping aside from her post as the UN refugee agency special envoy after nearly a decade in the position. Jolie, 47, started working with the UN as a goodwill ambassador in 2001 and was appointed the organisation's first special envoy in 2012.

Angelina Jolie announced that she has stepped down from her role as an ambassador for the UN’s refugee agency. The Academy Award-winning performer declared that refugees were "the people she adore most in the world" and that she would now devote her time to working with organisations run by those who had experienced conflict firsthand.

In addition to her illustrious career, which includes leading parts in movies like Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Maleficent, Wanted, and Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Jolie, 47, is also recognised for her advocacy. Since 2001, she has worked with the UNHCR, and in 2012 she was made a special envoy.

Jolie said in a post on Instagram that she would work with refugees for the rest of her life. She announced that she was leaving her position at the UN agency for refugees after more than 20 years.

She wrote: "I support many of the UN's initiatives, especially the lives it helps save through immediate assistance. Amazing individuals are working every day at UNHCR to improve the lives of others. I am committed to working with refugees for the rest of my life because they are the individuals I most admire in the entire world. I'll be collaborating with groups headed by those who have experienced conflict the most personally and who have the loudest voices going forward."

In a statement released in connection with Jolie, UNHCR hailed her for her "tireless" efforts on more than 60 field trips in nations including Yemen and Burkina Faso and referred to her as "one of the most powerful proponents of refugee rights."

Jolie continued by expressing her gratitude for the chance and honour of working with the organisation. “I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people,” she said.

