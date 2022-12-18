Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    FIFA World Cup 2022: French hookers to offer free sex if France beats Argentina in the finals

    FIFA World Cup 2022 final: The sex workers will be sharing the victory with all of their clients by offering them free services without having to pay a penny in Paris and other significant cities around the nation.

    FIFA World Cup 2022 French hookers to offer free sex if France beats Argentina in the finals gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 18, 2022, 9:33 AM IST

    French commercial sex workers have unanimously declared free sex on Sunday, December 18, 2022 if their team beat Argentina in the Qatar World Cup finals. The sex workers will be sharing the victory with all of their clients by offering them free services without having to pay a penny in Paris and other significant cities around the nation.

    On December 14, France defeated Morocco 2-0 to advance to the World Cup finals as the reigning champions. It will be the first time in World Cup history when a country successfully defends its championship.

    The players will be rewarded handsomely if they can hold onto the championship they won in Russia four years ago, according to French President Emmanuel Macron, who is in Qatar to support the team.

    Also read: Argentina vs France: From speed to dribbling - Rating Messi and Mbappe's skills ahead of World Cup 2022 final

    Kylian Mbappe of PSG and France will become one of the very rare players to win two world cups before the age of 24 if France defeats Argentina on Sunday.

    Meanwhile, before Sunday's Qatar World Cup 2022 final against Argentina, Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate joined a growing list of French squad members who have contracted the virus afflicting the defending champions.

    Also read: 'Nostradamus' Athos Salome predicted Argentina vs France final at World Cup 2022; but which team will win?

    However, it's believed that both centre backs had mild flu and cold symptoms when they awoke on Friday morning. They will now be separated and kept under observation for the following 24 hours.

    A fellow defender, Dayot Upamecano, and a midfielder, Adrien Rabiot, also caught the illness earlier this week and missed the semi-final. The reserve winger Kingsley Coman has also been unwell. France manager Didier Deschamps explained the situation on Thursday, stating, "Coman had a fever this morning. We have had a few cases of flu-like symptoms. We are trying to be careful so that it does not spread."

    Last Updated Dec 18, 2022, 9:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian American convicted in $447.54 million genetic testing scam

    Indian American convicted in $447.54 million genetic testing scam

    Harvard names Claudine Gay as the first Black president of university gcw

    Harvard names Claudine Gay as the first person of colour as University president

    India in danger of becoming Hindu nationalist State: US Congressman

    India in danger of becoming Hindu nationalist State: US Congressman

    China official blames anti zero COVID protests on foreign forces as nation reels under massive virus wave gcw

    China official blames anti-zero-COVID protests on 'foreign forces' as nation reels under massive virus wave

    Vladimir Putin may isolate in bunker as flu outbreak hits Kremlin may skip public appearances Report gcw

    Vladimir Putin may isolate in bunker as flu outbreak hits Kremlin: Report

    Recent Stories

    Avatar 2: India competes globally with US and China at the box office collections - READ ON vma

    Avatar 2: India competes globally with US and China at the box office collections - READ ON

    Know which blood groups attract more mosquitoes? Find out a few factors make you a 'mosquito magnet' RBA

    Know which blood groups attract more mosquitoes? Find out a few factors make you a 'mosquito magnet'

    Skincare in winters: Know how to treat dry, dull, flaky skin RBA

    Skincare in winters: Know how to treat dry, dull, flaky skin

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, CRO vs MAR: Fans rejoice as Croatia clutches third berth; Morocco acclaimed for fighting spirit-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Fans rejoice as Croatia clutches third spot; Morocco acclaimed for fighting spirit

    Blind T20 World Cup 2022 Final, IND vs BAN: India pounds Bangladesh by 120 runs to win 3rd straight title; netizens exuberate-ayh

    Blind T20 World Cup 2022: India pounds Bangladesh by 120 runs to win 3rd straight title; netizens exuberate

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon