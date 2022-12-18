FIFA World Cup 2022: French hookers to offer free sex if France beats Argentina in the finals

FIFA World Cup 2022 final: The sex workers will be sharing the victory with all of their clients by offering them free services without having to pay a penny in Paris and other significant cities around the nation.

French commercial sex workers have unanimously declared free sex on Sunday, December 18, 2022 if their team beat Argentina in the Qatar World Cup finals. The sex workers will be sharing the victory with all of their clients by offering them free services without having to pay a penny in Paris and other significant cities around the nation.

On December 14, France defeated Morocco 2-0 to advance to the World Cup finals as the reigning champions. It will be the first time in World Cup history when a country successfully defends its championship.

The players will be rewarded handsomely if they can hold onto the championship they won in Russia four years ago, according to French President Emmanuel Macron, who is in Qatar to support the team.

Also read: Argentina vs France: From speed to dribbling - Rating Messi and Mbappe's skills ahead of World Cup 2022 final

Kylian Mbappe of PSG and France will become one of the very rare players to win two world cups before the age of 24 if France defeats Argentina on Sunday.

Meanwhile, before Sunday's Qatar World Cup 2022 final against Argentina, Raphael Varane and Ibrahima Konate joined a growing list of French squad members who have contracted the virus afflicting the defending champions.

Also read: 'Nostradamus' Athos Salome predicted Argentina vs France final at World Cup 2022; but which team will win?

However, it's believed that both centre backs had mild flu and cold symptoms when they awoke on Friday morning. They will now be separated and kept under observation for the following 24 hours.

A fellow defender, Dayot Upamecano, and a midfielder, Adrien Rabiot, also caught the illness earlier this week and missed the semi-final. The reserve winger Kingsley Coman has also been unwell. France manager Didier Deschamps explained the situation on Thursday, stating, "Coman had a fever this morning. We have had a few cases of flu-like symptoms. We are trying to be careful so that it does not spread."