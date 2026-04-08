Iran's envoy in India, Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, said Iran worked with the Indian embassy to support 3,000 students and 400 visitors amid the conflict, calling it his 'responsibility' to care for 'Indian brothers and sisters'.

Abdul Majid Hakeem Ilahi, Representative of Iran's Supreme Leader in India, on Wednesday said that when the conflict intensified, Iran also worked closely with the Indian embassy in Tehran to support students and visitors. Ilahi, in a conversation with ANI, said that taking care of Indian brothers and sisters is his responsibility. "When this conflict intensified, I worked to ensure about 3,000 students from Tehran and other cities, mostly in medical sciences, were moved to safe accommodations. We also worked closely with the Indian embassy in Tehran to support students and visitors. About 400 visitors were provided with accommodation and meals before I supported their travel to Armenia and then back to India. Taking care of our Indian brothers and sisters is my responsibility," he said.

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Envoy Praises India's 'Justice and Humanity'

Ilahi recounted the conversations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Iran's leadership. "The Prime Minister of India had successful conversations with our President, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of India has also spoken with our Foreign Minister several times. I cannot find the words to express the value of the Indian people," he said.

Ilahi further heaped praise on Indians' gentility and said that India always stood with justice. "They possess such loyalty, kindness, and humanity. I recently spoke with a Hindu professor who said that while we are not neighbors or of the same religion, they support us because they realize we are right. Throughout history, India has stood with justice and humanity. I congratulate our brothers and sisters in India for being such extraordinary people; words are limited in describing them," he said.

MEA Confirms Return of 1,777 Indians

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday said that India has facilitated the return of 1,777 Indian nationals from Iran amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, which is currently in its second month. It noted that the facilitation was made possible by support from the authorities of Iran, Armenia and Azerbaijan. Speaking during an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in the region, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the Indian Embassy in Tehran has been actively coordinating evacuation efforts. (ANI)