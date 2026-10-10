Around 100 families live in a cramped underground tunnel beneath a busy Manila highway, facing poor ventilation, flooding and unsafe conditions. A viral video offers a glimpse into their daily lives and close-knit community.

Beneath a busy highway in Manila, the capital of the Philippines, lies an unusual settlement where around 100 families reportedly live inside a cramped underground tunnel. While vehicles speed along the road above, residents use narrow openings in the pavement to access their makeshift homes below. The 100-metre-long tunnel is reportedly poorly ventilated and filled with accumulated rubbish, exposed electrical wiring and rodents, creating difficult living conditions for those who call it home.

Over the years, the underground settlement has attracted the attention of social media influencers, travel vloggers and documentary filmmakers, who have documented the daily struggles of its residents. A recent viral video has once again brought this hidden community into the spotlight, highlighting the challenges associated with poverty, rising housing costs and the search for affordable shelter in Manila.

Viral Video Reveals Life Inside Manila’s Underground Tunnel

A video shared on Instagram by a video production company has drawn attention to the unusual settlement beneath Manila’s busy highway. The footage begins with a woman emerging from a small opening beside the road, offering a glimpse into the hidden living spaces beneath the city’s traffic-filled streets.

The narrow entrances force residents to bend down or crawl to reach their makeshift rooms. With limited space and inadequate ventilation, everyday activities can be challenging for families living inside the tunnel.

Several content creators have visited the area over the years, documenting how residents cope with darkness, heat, noise and overcrowded surroundings. Despite these difficult conditions, the underground settlement continues to provide shelter for families who may struggle to afford conventional accommodation.

YouTuber Drew Binsky Explores The Hidden Community

Travel blogger and YouTuber Drew ‘Binsky’ Goldberg, known for documenting unusual destinations and different ways of life around the world, also visited the tunnel earlier this year.

During his visit, Goldberg expressed surprise at discovering an entire community living beneath a highway he had travelled along numerous times.

“You know what’s crazy. I’ve been coming to Manila for the last 12 years and I’ve been on this highway so many times. You never realise that there’s a community living below it.”

He further remarked, “When you’re driving on it, you have no idea there’s people living [under it].”

His observations highlighted how the settlement remains largely out of sight for motorists using the road above, despite the number of people reportedly living beneath it.

High Rent Forces Families To Seek Shelter Underground

During his visit, Goldberg spoke to residents about why they had chosen to live in such an unconventional place. According to the account shared in his video, high rental costs were among the reasons some people had turned to the tunnel for shelter.

Edwin, a former resident who accompanied Goldberg as a guide, explained that some people consider their stay temporary while trying to improve their financial circumstances.

“So sometimes you live here temporarily and then when you find a job and earn something much better, you try and move out,” Edwin said.

However, he noted that some families continue to live underground even after earning an income, suggesting that moving into conventional housing may not be straightforward for everyone.

Describing the lack of boundaries and the presence of pests, Edwin added, “Once you live here there’s no restrictions, there’s no boundary. Even cockroaches and rats go inside your house.”

Flooding And Fire Risks Add To Residents’ Challenges

Beyond overcrowding and poor sanitation, the tunnel reportedly faces additional hazards during the rainy season. Heavy rainfall can cause water to rush into the underground spaces, forcing residents to evacuate their makeshift homes.

The reported presence of exposed electrical wiring and accumulated rubbish adds to concerns about safety. Many rooms are also constructed using flammable materials, potentially increasing the risk of fires spreading through the cramped settlement.

Poor ventilation and the presence of vermin further complicate daily life for those living there. These conditions highlight the difficulties faced by communities with limited access to safe and adequate housing.

‘One Big Happy Family’: Residents Describe Their Lives

Despite the harsh surroundings, some residents have expressed a sense of community and belonging. During Goldberg’s visit, one resident spoke positively about the relationships among the people living inside the tunnel.

“We’re very happy. It’s one big happy family.”

The remark offered a glimpse into the social bonds that can develop among people sharing difficult circumstances. While the settlement raises serious concerns about sanitation, safety and living conditions, residents’ experiences also reflect the importance of community support in their daily lives.

Manila’s Underground Settlement Highlights The Housing Crisis

The underground tunnel has drawn attention to the challenges faced by people seeking affordable housing in Manila. High rental costs can place conventional accommodation beyond the reach of some households, pushing vulnerable communities towards unconventional and potentially unsafe living arrangements.

Videos documenting the settlement have brought these conditions to a wider audience, prompting viewers to consider the circumstances that lead families to live in such spaces.

Although some residents describe a strong sense of community, the reported risks associated with flooding, poor ventilation, electrical hazards and flammable building materials remain significant concerns. The situation highlights the importance of access to safe, affordable housing and improved living conditions for vulnerable urban communities.