Pakistan-sponsored terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has launched a new front in its war campaign a women’s jihad brigade. An exclusive 21-minute audio recording of JeM chief Maulana Masood Azhar, delivered recently at Markaz Usman o Ali in Bahawalpur, reveals a detailed blueprint for training, indoctrinating, and deploying women under a new wing called Jamat-ul-Mominat.

In the speech, Azhar outlines how women will be recruited, trained, and used as part of his long-term “global jihad” vision, drawing direct parallels between the new women’s structure and JeM’s long-running male training programme.

In the audio, Azhar declares that just as male recruits undergo the 15-day “Daura-e-Tarbiat” course, women joining Jamat-ul-Mominat will receive their own induction course called “Daura-e-Taskiya”, conducted at Markaz Usman o Ali in Bahawalpur.

For two decades, JeM’s “Daura-e-Tarbiat” has served as the first stage of indoctrination for men brainwashing new recruits and convincing them that jihad against India ensures paradise. Now, Azhar says, the same ideological process will be applied to women.

In his speech, Azhar promises that any woman who joins Jamat-ul-Mominat “will go straight to paradise from her grave after death.” He adds that women completing the first course will move on to a second stage called “Daura-Ayat-ul-Nisah”, where they will be taught how Islamic texts “instruct women to conduct jihad.”

Masood Azhar justifies forming a female brigade by claiming that “the enemies of Jaish have put Hindu women into the army and set up female journalists against us,” declaring that he too is “mobilising his women to compete and fight against them.”

He asserts that JeM’s male Mujahids will stand alongside this new female unit and that the women’s brigade will “spread Islam across the world.”

Azhar announces that Jamat-ul-Mominat branches will be established in every district of Pakistan, each headed by a District Muntazima responsible for recruiting women into the organisation. He imposes strict communication rules: women joining the brigade must not speak to any unrelated men through phone or messenger, except their husbands or immediate family members.

Earlier investigations revealed that Azhar appointed his sister Sadiya Azhar as the head of the women’s brigade. His other sister Samaira Azhar, and Afeera Farooq widow of Pulwama attacker Umar Farooq are also part of the leadership. They are tasked with conducting daily online sessions to motivate and recruit women.

JeM has since confirmed these details through a new poster naming Umme Masood (real name Samaira Azhar) as the instructor for online classes, held five days a week starting October 25. Azhar reveals that Jamat-ul-Mominat includes 4–5 women whose male relatives were killed in encounters with the Indian Army. These women, he says, will be used to inspire new recruits under a campaign titled “Shoba-e-Dawat.”

He also urges women cadres to read his book “Ae Musalman Behna” (O Muslim Sister) as part of their indoctrination. 14 members of Masood Azhar’s family were killed during India’s Operation Sindoor, including Yousuf Azhar, Jameel Ahmed, Hamza Jameel, and Huzaifa Azhar. Now Azhar claims that his elder sister Hawa Bibi died in the same strike. In the audio, an emotional Azhar recounts that he had planned the idea of a women’s brigade with his sister before she was killed.

Pakistan has been assisting these anti-India terror tanzeems to flourish. Pakistan officially maintains that the designated terror organisations are banned but it has been observed that such terror organisations are being provided greater free-hand after Pakistan has been emboldened by recent geopolitical equations.