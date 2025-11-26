India's Ministry of External Affairs welcomed Israel's plan to resettle about 5,800 Bnei Menashe community members from northeast India by 2030, stating it reinforces deep historical and cultural bonds between the two nations.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday welcomed Israel's approval of a plan to resettle approximately 5,800 members of the Bnei Menashe Jewish community from northeast India by 2030, stating that such movements of people over decades have strengthened the deep historical and cultural bonds between the two nations.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Addressing a weekly media briefing here, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised the long-standing civilizational ties that underpin India-Israel relations, noting that people-to-people movement between the two nations has historically strengthened cultural connections. "Between Israel and India, there's a history which goes back thousands of years, and for that reason, we've had, over the last several decades, movement of people and forging strong links between Israel and Israeli, or Jewish heritage in India," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal said the government had "seen reports" regarding the resettlement of the Bnei Menashe -- a community from India's Northeast often described as a "lost tribe" with ancient Jewish roots. "We have seen some reports where a lost tribe from India may travel to Israel. We have seen those," he said.

The MEA Spokesperson underscored that the people's movement is a natural aspect of India's global diaspora. "We have a large diaspora, a large number of people. People travel to different parts of the country and the world on account of economic necessity, emotional necessity, or for family reunion," Jaiswal added.

Details of the Resettlement Plan

The remark by the MEA Spokesperson comes after the Israeli government on Sunday approved a proposal by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Immigration Minister Ofir Sofer to accelerate the relocation of members of the Bnei Menashe Jewish community from India's northeastern states of Manipur and Mizoram, as reported by The Times of Israel.

Timeline and Settlement

As per the cabinet decision, 1,200 members of the community will be brought to Israel by the end of 2026, while an additional 5,800 are expected to arrive by 2030, completing the resettlement of the entire Bnei Menashe community.

The plan also aims to reunite families with relatives who have already migrated to Israel, The Times of Israel reported. The statement said the incoming groups will be settled in Nof HaGalil and other cities in northern Israel as part of the government's absorption efforts. (ANI)