A video has surfaced on social media, showing an industrial robot attacking a factory worker in China — allegedly due to a coding error.

A video has surfaced on social media, showing an industrial robot attacking a factory worker in China — allegedly due to a coding flaw. The video features what is believed to be a Unitree H1 humanoid robot turning rogue mid-operation.

"Footage claimed to show a Unitree H1 (Full-Size Universal Humanoid Robot) going berserk, nearly injuring two workers, after a coding error last week at a testing facility in China.”

The exact location of the incident remains undisclosed, but the manufacturer, Unitree Robotics, is facing mounting scrutiny.

The Unitree H1 — priced at a hefty 650,000 yuan — is seen as a cutting-edge prototype in the rapidly evolving world of human-integrated robotics.

Earlier this year, during a Lunar Festival in China, another robot from the company’s performing troupe made headlines after it suddenly lunged toward a group of spectators behind a safety barrier. Startled onlookers watched in horror as the machine eerily paused, stared at the crowd, and then charged at them.

Quick action from security personnel prevented further chaos, but the unsettling moment sparked fresh fears about the unpredictability of AI.

Unitree Robotics attributed the festival incident to a “program setting or sensor error.”