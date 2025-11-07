A powerful explosion near a Jakarta high school injured at least 54 people, officials said on Friday. Police have cordoned off the area and deployed a bomb squad as investigations continue into the cause of the blast.

At least 54 people — including schoolchildren, teachers, and worshippers — were injured after a powerful explosion tore through a mosque inside a school complex in North Jakarta on Friday afternoon. The blast occurred during Friday prayers within a Navy compound in the Kelapa Gading area, sending shockwaves through the surrounding neighbourhood.

‘Welcome to HELL’: Horror Unfolds During Prayers

Witnesses described scenes of utter panic as the sound of the explosion echoed through the school grounds. “It felt like the entire building lifted off the ground,” said a local resident who lives nearby. Smoke billowed from the mosque, and terrified students ran for cover as emergency alarms went off.

According to reports, school-shooting–styled firearms, Molotov cocktails, and body vests were recovered from the scene. Authorities are said to be still determining whether these items were connected to the explosion or planted afterward.

The phrase “Welcome to HELL” was reportedly found scrawled on one of the guns, intensifying the fear that the blast may have been deliberate. However, police have not yet confirmed this detail publicly.

Chaos in the Capital

Ambulances and police vehicles swarmed the Navy compound as first responders rushed victims to nearby hospitals. Many of the injured suffered burns and lacerations, while others were treated for smoke inhalation or shock.

“The initial data we have received indicates that there are approximately 54 individuals affected,” Jakarta police chief Asep Edi Suheri told reporters in comments broadcast by Kompas TV. “Some have minor injuries, some moderate, and some have already been discharged.”

Police Seal Off Area, Bomb Squad Deployed

Jakarta police quickly cordoned off the area and deployed a bomb disposal unit to comb through the debris. Officers were seen collecting fragments and securing the mosque compound as part of their investigation.

“We are still investigating, as this incident just occurred,” Suheri said, adding that authorities were “processing the crime scene.”

Support for Families and Victims

Locals gathered outside the compound, waiting for updates as rescue teams continued their work. For many, Friday’s incident stirred painful memories of past attacks that have struck Indonesia over the years.

(With inputs from AFP)