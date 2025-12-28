A 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Northern Sumatra, Indonesia, on Sunday morning at a depth of 64 km. This is the latest in a series of recent tremors to strike the region, which is located on the seismically active 'Ring of Fire'.

An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 struck Northern Sumatra on Sunday morning, as reported by the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 4.6, On: 28/12/2025 07:45:56 IST, Lat: 0.41 N, Long: 99.75 E, Depth: 64 Km, Location: Northern Sumatra, Indonesia."

Recent Seismic Activity

Earlier on December 3, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 had struck Northern Sumatra.

"EQ of M: 4.4, On: 03/12/2025 02:20:33 IST, Lat: 2.78 N, Long: 97.90 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: Northern Sumatra, Indonesia", NCS wrote on X.

On November 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck Northern Sumatra.

Earlier in October, a strong earthquake measuring 6.6 on the Richter scale struck West Papua, Indonesia, as per the NCS. The quake occurred at 11:57 am (IST) with its epicentre located at latitude 2.26 degrees South and longitude 138.86 degrees East, at a depth of 55 kilometres beneath the surface.

Indonesia's Position on the 'Ring of Fire'

Earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and tsunamis frequently strike Indonesia, a country of more than 270 million people, because of its location on the "Ring of Fire."

The Ring of Fire, or the Circum-Pacific Belt, is a path along the Pacific Ocean characterised by active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes. It is a horseshoe-shaped belt about 40,000km long and about 500 km wide that contains two-thirds of the world's total volcanoes and 90 per cent of Earth's earthquakes.