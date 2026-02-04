US Congressman Rich McCormick lauds the new India-US trade deal, emphasizing the partnership's role in global peace. He cites the strong Modi-Trump rapport and India's economic rise as foundational for a new era of stability and prosperity.

US Congressman and co-chair of the India Caucus, Rich McCormick, has emphasised that the India-US strategic partnership is crucial for global "peace and prosperity" following the recent trade deal announced between the two countries.

Modi-Trump Rapport and India's Economic Rise

Speaking to ANI after Washington agreed to lower tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, McCormick highlighted the personal rapport between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump, saying their strong relationship underscores the importance of New Delhi as a key partner for Washington. He noted India's status as the world's most populous nation, one of the fastest-growing major economies, which is on track to become the third-largest GDP globally in the near future, stating that the collaboration between the world's two largest democracies can help usher in "an era of peace". McCormick also acknowledged recent misunderstandings on issues such as energy purchases and immigration but said that improvements, including India's transition from buying Russian oil to sourcing from the United States, would "stabilise the world".

"I know that Prime Minister Modi and President Trump have spent time together in the past... I know President Trump is very fond of him and understands what an important influence he is on the world's largest population, on one of the fastest-growing economies, and on what's soon to be the third-largest GDP in the world, probably in the next few years. I want to see India thrive. I think it can combine the world's largest and oldest democracies. I think we can usher in an era of peace," the Congressman said.

Overcoming Misunderstandings for Global Stability

"I think there have been some unfortunate misunderstandings recently, from where you would purchase energy to immigration to just misunderstandings in the general public... I think that as India transitions from buying Russian oil to the United States, it will once again stabilise the world. These kinds of relationships are imperative to the future of peace and prosperity for the entire world," he added.

Trump Announces Trade Deal, Cites Friendship with Modi

His remarks came after Trump, on Monday, said that the US and India "have agreed to a trade deal" with Washington reducing the reciprocal tariff from 25 per cent to 18 per cent "out of friendship and respect" for PM Modi. In his Truth Social post, Trump referred to his conversation with PM Modi earlier in the day, noting that the Prime Minister was one of his closest friends and a powerful, respected leader of India. The US President also claimed that PM Modi had agreed to "stop buying Russian oil" and to buy much more from the US, and further noted that India would reduce tariffs and non-tariff barriers against the US.

"It was an Honor to speak with Prime Minister Modi, of India, this morning. He is one of my greatest friends and, a Powerful and Respected Leader of his Country. We spoke about many things, including Trade, and ending the War with Russia and Ukraine. He agreed to stop buying Russian Oil, and to buy much more from the United States and, potentially, Venezuela," Trump said in his post. "Out of friendship and respect for Prime Minister Modi and, as per his request, effective immediately, we agreed to a Trade Deal between the United States and India, whereby the United States will charge a reduced Reciprocal Tariff, lowering it from 25% to 18%. They will likewise move forward to reduce their Tariffs and Non Tariff Barriers against the United States, to ZERO," he added.

PM Modi Welcomes Tariff Reduction

Following Trump's post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on X, said it was wonderful to speak with his "dear friend President Trump" and expressed delight that "Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%". "Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18%. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement," PM Modi wrote in a post on X.

Future of Economic and Defence Cooperation

On economic cooperation, McCormick said that both leaders are mindful of maintaining latitude and flexibility in collaboration while making clear the importance of major US trade and defence ties. He expressed optimism about future collaboration in the defence industry, noting India's progress in producing components, including C-130J parts, and saying that deeper cooperation would benefit both nations' industries. "I think they are going to be very cautious, make sure that there is a little bit of latitude, a little bit of room, and flexibility, but that it makes very clear the things that matter most, that the major purchasing goes through America or Venezuela... I love collaborating with India. I think we have a strong future even when it comes to the defence industry," McCormick stated. (ANI)