Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with top US officials, including Elbridge Colby, in Washington to sustain the momentum of India-US defence exchanges. Talks focused on deepening defence industrial, technology, and supply chain linkages.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri held wide-ranging interactions with US Under Secretary of War Elbridge Colby that covered the developments in West Asia and also focused on ways to further deepen the defence industrial, technology and supply chain linkages between New Delhi and Washington.

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The details of his meeting were shared by the Indian Embassy in the US in a series of posts on X.

The meeting between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Colby comes shortly after the latter's visit to New Delhi, where he met with senior officials to advance key elements of the 2026 National Defence Strategy. His visit saw discussions aimed at advancing the framework for the India-US defence partnership.

"Sustaining the momentum of India-US defence exchanges, Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri had another wide ranging conversation with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby @USWPColby at the Pentagon, covering the ongoing developments in the Indo-Pacific region and West Asia. This follows right after their recent meeting in New Delhi, on the sidelines of the India-US Defence Policy Group meeting."

Sustaining the momentum of 🇮🇳-🇺🇸 defence exchanges, Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri had another wide ranging conversation with Under Secretary of War for Policy Elbridge Colby @USWPColby at the Pentagon, covering the ongoing developments in the Indo-Pacific region and West… pic.twitter.com/V0zxrVcadg — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) April 8, 2026

In another post on X, the Indian Embassy shared that Foreign Secretary Misri had a fruitful interaction with the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition & Sustainment Mike Duffey at the Pentagon that focused on deepening defence industrial, technology and supply chain linkages between India and the US, in line with the ambitious goals laid out in the Framework for the bilateral Major Defence Partnership signed last year.

Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri had a fruitful interaction with the Under Secretary of War for Acquisition & Sustainment Mike Duffey @USDASDuffey at the Pentagon. The two principals discussed ways to further deepen the defence industrial, technology and supply chain linkages… pic.twitter.com/RIU4Qc9ZT6 — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) April 8, 2026

Cooperation in commercial and critical technologies

The Foreign Secretary also met Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler and William Kimmitt to expand cooperation in commercial and critical technologies. They also discussed building resilient and trusted supply chains.

Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri met Under Secretaries Jeffrey Kessler @BISgov and William Kimmitt @TradeGov to expand cooperation in commercial and critical technologies - key to transforming the 🇮🇳-🇺🇸 partnership for the 21st century. They also discussed building resilient… pic.twitter.com/Tvvlzrbru4 — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) April 8, 2026

Indian Air Chief Marshal visits United States

Meanwhile, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is also on an official visit to the United States. The Indian Air Force shared the details of his visit in a post on X.

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff #IAF, on an official visit to USA, visited Peterson Space Force Base. He interacted with General Gregory M Guillot (Commander US-NORTHCOM/NORAD) for a productive exchange of perspectives on complex operational modalities,… pic.twitter.com/TtkxkY2tgU — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) April 8, 2026

The leaders held a productive exchange of perspectives on complex operational modalities and reflected on the strength of the growing partnership. (ANI)