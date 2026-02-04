An expert from Benchmark Mineral Intelligence calls India's growing role in critical minerals partnerships 'timely and necessary,' noting a shift from intent to execution. This positions India as an alternative to China in global supply chains.

Ahead of the inaugural US-led Critical Minerals Ministerial scheduled for February 4 in Washington, Neha Mukherjee, Research Manager at London-based supply chain intelligence firm Benchmark Mineral Intelligence, described India's expanding role in critical minerals partnerships as "timely and necessary".

Speaking on India's engagement ahead of the meeting, which is bringing delegations from over 50 countries to advance collaboration on securing and diversifying global critical mineral supply chains, Mukherjee said it marks a shift from strategic intent to industrial execution, noting that the Union Government's announcement of dedicated rare earth corridors in the 2026-27 Budget signals a move beyond resource security toward domestic processing, separation, magnet manufacturing, and downstream capabilities. She highlighted that these steps are critical for India "to reduce long-term reliance on China and position itself as a credible alternative supply partner for allied economies."

Growing US-India Convergence and Shared Priorities

The expert further noted growing US-India convergence in the sector, including the US President's recent announcement of a USD 12 billion strategic critical minerals stockpile and discussions about India potentially joining frameworks such as the Pax Silica coalition. She also noted US investment of USD 3.8 billion in the rare earth value chain, reflecting shared priorities on supply chain resilience, stockpiling, and industrial policy coordination. "This highlights India's efforts not just in mining but in supply chain resilience, stockpiling, and industrial policy coordination. For India, this moment presents an opportunity to leverage its strengths across mining, engineering, chemicals, and manufacturing to play a larger role in global critical mineral value chains," she stated.

On February 2, US President Donald Trump announced Project Vault, a supply chain security initiative, which will create the US Strategic Critical Minerals Reserve--an independently governed public-private partnership designed to store essential raw materials at facilities across the country. Meanwhile, last month, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg confirmed that India will join Pax Silica in February 2026. Pax Silica is a US-led initiative launched in December 2025 to secure the global AI and semiconductor supply chain and reduce dependence on non-aligned nations.

Expanding Strategic Focus to Semiconductors and Minor Metals

Mukherjee also emphasised that while rare earths remain central--particularly for magnets used in electric vehicles, wind power, and defence systems--future strategic focus is expected to expand to semiconductors and minor metals. "These are among the most opaque and China-dependent supply chains globally, yet they underpin everything from electronics and defence systems to clean energy technologies," she noted.

Paving the Way for India as a Global Hub

The Research Manager added that India's participation is not just about access to raw materials but also about developing trusted processing capacity, allied supply chains, and the ability to scale manufacturing, laying the foundation for the country's emergence as a key node in global critical minerals and advanced materials value chains over the coming decade.

"India's growing participation in critical mineral partnerships is both timely and necessary. It reflects a recognition that future competitiveness will depend not just on access to raw materials but on trusted processing capacity, allied supply chains, and the ability to scale manufacturing at speed. The current set of initiatives could mark the foundation for India's emergence as a key node in the global critical minerals and advanced materials ecosystem over the coming decade," she added.

High-Level Ministerial and Diplomatic Meetings

Ahead of the Critical Minerals Ministerial, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the EAM's ongoing three-day visit to the United States.

The United States is set to host the inaugural Critical Minerals Ministerial in Washington DC, bringing together delegations from over 50 countries to advance collaboration on securing and diversifying global critical mineral supply chains, according to a prior notice issued by the Office of the Spokesperson of the US State Department. Rubio will chair the ministerial, and the gathering is being described as a historic effort to build collective momentum for cooperation to secure critical minerals essential to technological innovation, economic growth, and national security. (ANI)