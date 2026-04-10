EAM S Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri are visiting Gulf nations and Mauritius to bolster India's energy security and partnerships. The visits, directed by PM Modi, come amid evolving regional dynamics in West Asia.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday said that the visits by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to Gulf nations are aimed at strengthening India's energy security amid evolving regional dynamics in West Asia.

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Speaking during an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that the visits are being undertaken under the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bolster India's energy partnerships and ensure stable supplies. "Under the directions of the Prime Minister, our Ministers are visiting Gulf countries to strengthen energy security. As you know, the External Affairs Minister is presently visiting Mauritius, from where he will be travelling to the UAE on April 11 and 12, 2026. He will hold discussions with leaders in the UAE to foster stronger India-UAE ties," Jaiswal said.

He further noted that India continues to extend support to neighbouring countries in meeting their energy requirements, stating that 38 metric tonnes of petroleum products were delivered to Sir Lanka two weeks ago. "Even as we work to strengthen our own energy security, we are also providing support to neighbouring countries, at their request, to meet their energy needs. We supplied 38 metric tonnes of petroleum products to Sri Lanka two weeks ago," he added.

Jaiswal also informed that India is in the process of finalising a government-to-government agreement with Mauritius for the supply of oil and gas, which is expected to play a key role in reinforcing the island nation's energy security.

Jaishankar's Diplomatic Tour to Mauritius and UAE

EAM is currently on a two-day visit to Mauritius, scheduled for April 9-10, as part of the first leg of a four-day diplomatic tour that includes the UAE. Following his engagements in Mauritius, the minister will travel to the United Arab Emirates on April 11 to review the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with the UAE leadership.

Puri's Visit to Key Energy Partner Qatar

Meanwhile, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri is currently on a visit to Qatar from April 9 to 10. Describing Qatar as a key energy partner, the MEA spokesperson said that Puri held discussions with his Qatari counterpart to enhance cooperation in the energy sector.

"Our Minister conveyed greetings and a message of solidarity and support--on behalf of the Prime Minister--to His Highness the Amir of Qatar, as well as to the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar," Jaiswal said.

He added that the Qatari Energy Minister reaffirmed the country's commitment to remain a reliable energy supplier to India and expressed interest in further strengthening bilateral energy ties.

Puri arrived in Doha on Friday afternoon for a two-day official visit, according to the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. Following his arrival, he met Qatar's Minister of State for Energy Affairs and President and CEO of QatarEnergy, Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi.

Puri conveyed greetings and a message of solidarity and support on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as well as to the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Both ministers discussed all aspects of the strategic relationship between the two countries, including high-level engagements, trade, investment, energy, culture and people-to-people ties. They expressed hope for an early return of peace and stability in the region and further strengthening of bilateral relations between India and Qatar.

Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to remain a reliable energy supplier and expressed his willingness to continue and strengthen energy cooperation with India. (ANI)