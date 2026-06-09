The MEA highlighted a 'remarkable transformation' in India's foreign policy under PM Modi's 12-year leadership, strengthening Brand India and its global standing. World leaders also praised his governance and advocacy for the Global South.

India's Foreign Policy Transformation

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday highlighted what it described as a "remarkable transformation" in India's foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership as he completed 12 years in office, saying the country's global standing and international influence have significantly expanded during the period.

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In a post on X, the MEA said India's diplomatic outreach over the past 12 years has strengthened both "Brand India" and the nation's position on the global stage.

According to the MEA, India's diplomatic engagement under Modi has been marked by initiatives ranging from climate action through the International Solar Alliance to the international expansion of digital public infrastructure such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI), alongside its role as a key voice for developing countries and a first responder during global crises. "Over the last 12 years, India's foreign policy has witnessed a remarkable transformation, strengthening both Brand India and India's standing on the global stage under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. From being the voice of the Global South to First Responder in times of crisis, from championing climate action through initiatives including International Solar Alliance to driving digital public goods such as UPI across borders, India has combined national interest with global good," the MEA stated in its post.

World Leaders Congratulate PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi became India's consecutive longest-serving elected Prime Minister, a milestone that drew congratulatory messages from several world leaders PM Modi's completion of 4,399 consecutive days in office on June 10 will mark a new record for continuous service by an elected Prime Minister of India. According to an official statement, leaders from across the world praised Modi's governance record, advocacy for the Global South and efforts to position India as an inclusive and economically dynamic nation.

Sri Lankan President Praises Modi's Vision

Anura Kumara Dissanayake, President of Sri Lanka, congratulated Modi and said the milestone reflected the trust repeatedly placed in his leadership by the people of the world's largest democracy. In a letter dated June 8, Dissanayake noted India's economic and social transformation under Modi and said his vision had inspired countries beyond India's borders, including Sri Lanka. He also recalled Modi's April 2025 visit to Sri Lanka, during which he was conferred the country's highest civilian honour for a foreign dignitary, the Mitra Vibhushana. "This milestone is a testament not only to your years in office, but also to the trust and confidence that the people of the world's largest democracy have repeatedly placed in your leadership," the release stated.

PNG PM Calls Modi a 'Role Model'

Prime Minister James Marape of Papua New Guinea described Modi as "a role model and an example of leadership" in a video message. Marape highlighted India's success in lifting millions out of poverty and expressed his country's desire to further deepen bilateral ties with New Delhi. "Lifting over 200 million people out of poverty to a good life today is an amazing feat," he stated The release noted that PM Modi's visit to Papua New Guinea in 2023 for the Third Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit marked the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Pacific nation and underscored India's engagement with the Global South.

Trinidad and Tobago PM on India's Global Rise

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar of Trinidad and Tobago said India had emerged as a leading voice on global issues under Modi's leadership. She highlighted India's achievements in foreign policy, economic growth, infrastructure development and social progress, while noting Modi's journey from humble beginnings to leading a nation of over 1.4 billion people through three terms in office. The release also recalled PM Modi's landmark visit to Trinidad and Tobago in July 2025, the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Caribbean nation in 26 years. (ANI)