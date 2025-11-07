India's Ambassador Dinesh Bhatia represented PM Narendra Modi at the World Leaders' Summit in Belem ahead of COP30. India's participation reaffirms its 'Panchamrit' five-point action plan to combat climate change announced at COP26.

India's Ambassador to Brazil, Dinesh Bhatia, represented Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the World Leaders' Summit held ahead of the COP30 Climate Conference in Belem, Brazil, the Indian Embassy said.

The Heads of State Summit will conclude on November 7. This summit aims to facilitate focused, high-level discussions and improved organisation. India's participation at the summit reaffirms its commitment to climate responsibility under Prime Minister Modi's 'Panchamrit' vision, which is India's five-point action plan to combat climate change, announced at the COP26 summit in Glasgow in 2021.

"Representing PM @narendramodi, Ambassador @dineshbhatia participated in the opening of Leaders' Summit during Cop30noBrasil in Belem," the Embassy said.

Representando o primeiro-ministro @narendramodi, o embaixador @dineshbhatia 🇮🇳 participou da abertura da Cúpula de Líderes durante a… pic.twitter.com/XZHIkEAcEA — India In Brazil (@indiainbrazil) November 6, 2025

India's Delegation and Key Priorities for COP30

Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav is scheduled to lead India's main delegation to COP30, which is set to take place from November 10 to 21 in Belem. India is expected to push for stronger commitments on climate finance, technology transfer, and equitable representation of developing countries in global climate decision-making.

"Delegation is going to Brazil to attend the COP 30 conference. More than 190 countries will be participating in the COP 30 conference. The Indian delegation will discuss climate finance, Indicators Rationalise Adaptation, new technology, and other issues," Union Minister Yadav said.

UN Chief Warns of 'Deadly Negligence'

The Leaders' Summit, hosted by Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, marked the opening of high-level discussions on global climate goals ahead of the main COP30 session.

At the meeting, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged nations to take decisive action to limit global warming. He called for a rapid phase-out of fossil fuels and stronger protection of forests and oceans.

"Every fraction of a degree means more hunger, displacement, and loss, especially for those least responsible. It could push ecosystems past irreversible tipping points, expose billions to unlivable conditions, and amplify threats to peace and security," Guterres told leaders in Belem.

He added that failure to contain global heating would amount to "moral failure and deadly negligence."

"Each year that is warmer will hammer economies, deepen inequalities, and impact developing countries hardest, even though they did least to cause it," he said.

Guterres further noted that while science now suggests a temporary overshoot beyond the 1.5 degree Celsius limit may occur by the early 2030s, the target remains "a red line for humanity."

Later, in an X post, he warned that the world had "failed to keep temperature rise below 1.5 degrees Celsius."

The hard truth is that the world has failed to ensure global warming remains below 1.5°C. We need a paradigm shift to limit a temporary overshoot’s magnitude & duration & quickly drive it down. #COP30 pic.twitter.com/zl2zAXQcC3 — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) November 6, 2025

He urged rapid emissions cuts, accelerated fossil fuel phase-out, and stronger forest and ocean protection.

The UN chief also highlighted the progress of the clean energy transition, stating that renewable energy investments now exceed fossil fuel investments by USD 800 billion.

"Clean energy is winning in price, performance, and potential," he said, "but what is still missing is political courage."

COP30: A Crucial Summit in the Amazon

Hosted in the Amazon region, COP30 will bring together nearly 200 countries, global leaders, and climate experts to shape the next phase of the world's environmental agenda. (ANI)