India highlighted its rich culinary heritage during the state visit of Vietnam President To Lam, serving a curated selection of GI-tagged delicacies from Bihar and Maharashtra, including Silao Khaja, Mithila Makhana and Ratnagiri Mangoes.

India highlighted its rich culinary and agricultural heritage during the state visit of the President of Vietnam To Lam, with a curated selection of traditional delicacies and premium produce from Bihar and Maharashtra served to the visiting dignitary, sources told ANI.

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Bihar's Culinary Showcase

Among the special offerings from Bihar were Silao Khaja, Gaya Anarsa, Mithila Makhana, and Hajipur Malbhog Banana, products that reflect the state's diverse food traditions and artisanal excellence.

Silao Khaja

Silao Khaja, a famous sweet from Nalanda district Geographical Indication (GI) tag, was among the featured delicacies. Known for its delicate, multi-layered structure, this crisp and flaky delicacy is prepared using refined flour, sugar, and ghee through time-honoured techniques. Its light texture and balanced sweetness allow it to melt effortlessly in the mouth, offering a distinctive taste experience.

Gaya Anarsa

Another traditional delicacy served was Gaya Anarsa, which is a traditional delicacy from Gaya, Bihar, celebrated for its distinctive taste and cultural significance. Prepared using soaked rice flour and jaggery, the dough is carefully fermented and shaped into small discs before being gently fried to achieve a soft, melt-in-the-mouth texture. Often coated with sesame seeds, it offers a subtle nutty flavour along with natural sweetness. Gaya Anarsa reflects the region's rich culinary heritage and skilled craftsmanship.

Mithila Makhana

Mithila Makhana, also carrying a GI tag, represented Bihar's agricultural heritage. Also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, it is a premium agricultural product from the Mithila region of Bihar, recognised with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for its unique origin and quality. Rich in protein, minerals, and antioxidants, it represents Bihar's agrarian heritage and the skilled practices of local farmers.

Hajipur Malbhog Banana

The visiting delegation was also served Hajipur Malbhog Banana, a premium banana variety cultivated in the fertile plains of Hajipur. Known for its rich aroma, creamy texture and natural sweetness, the fruit is considered one of Bihar's finest horticultural products.

Maharashtra's Finest Produce

Ratnagiri Mangoes

From Maharashtra, Ratnagiri Mangoes, widely known as Alphonso or Hapus mangoes, were part of the special menu. These GI-tagged mangoes from the Konkan region are renowned for their distinctive aroma, golden colour, smooth texture and exceptional sweetness.

Healthy Millet Bars

Healthy millet bars representing Maharashtra's evolving food culture were also showcased. Made using nutrient-rich millets cultivated across regions such as Solapur, Ahmednagar and Marathwada, the bars highlighted the blend of traditional grains with modern, health-conscious consumption trends.

Millets, known for their climate resilience and nutritional value, have increasingly gained prominence in India's food and agriculture sector.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, President To Lam, paid a state visit to India from May 5 to 7. (ANI)