NYU's AI Lead Marine Collins Ragnet lauded India for hosting the first AI summit in the Global South. She called India a 'broker' between the north and south and praised its sovereign approach to AI development through initiatives like India Stack.

NYU Expert: India a 'Broker' Between Global North and South in AI

Marine Collins Ragnet, AI Lead and Senior Researcher at NYU's Peace Research and Education Program (PREP), said that it was incredible to see India be the first country in the south to host such a summit. Ragnet said that India really sits at a very interesting position because it's kind of a broker between the global south and the global north. "It's incredible. I was saying it on the panel. think it's incredible that this is the first panel that's hosted in the global south. But I also think it's incredible to see the approach that India has taken to become kind of sovereign in its AI development, whether that's through the India stack, through the indigenous data sets that they're going to be launching this week. I think India really sits at a very interesting position because it's kind of a broker between the global south and the global north, and it's definitely has a lot to do with setting the example in that regard," she said.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM Modi Inaugurates First Global AI Summit in the South

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to deliver the inaugural address at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 on Thursday February 19, setting the stage for strengthened global collaboration and advancing India's vision for inclusive, trusted, and development-orientated Artificial Intelligence (AI). The summit, the first global AI event hosted in the Global South, being held from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam, brings together policymakers, technology leaders, researchers, startups, and investors from around the world to showcase real-world AI applications and foster international partnerships in the rapidly evolving field of AI.

The summit aims to translate AI innovations into actionable development outcomes aligned with India's strategic initiatives, such as the IndiaAI Mission and Digital India. Earlier today, the Prime Minister inaugurated the AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital, underscoring India's commitment to responsible and inclusive Artificial Intelligence.

The Summit will witness unprecedented participation, with over 20 Heads of State, 60 Ministers, and 500 global AI leaders. (ANI)