India's "great" artistic and architectural heritage is being showcased at a major Louvre-curated exhibition in Shanghai, highlighting centuries of shared cultural traditions across India, Iran and the Ottoman world.

Celebrating Cultural Harmony

The Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, participated in the opening of the exhibition titled 'India, Iran & the Ottoman World: The Wonder of Patterns' at the Museum of Art Pudong (MAP). The Consulate General of India in Shanghai, in a statement, said that "the Consul General expressed our happiness that the Exhibition has given an opportunity to showcase and bring together to experience, inspire and promote the timeless beauty of shared artistic heritage and intricate geometric wonders that connect our civilizations across centuries. A celebration of cultural harmony & design excellence! " https://x.com/IndiaInShanghai/status/2013072652379070905?s=20

Describing the exhibition as a celebration of cultural harmony and design excellence, he said it reflects the deep historical links between India and West Asia.

Exhibition Details and Scope

The exhibition is jointly presented by MAP and the Musee du Louvre. It also marks the Paris museum's first-ever exhibition in Shanghai and its largest showcase in China.

Spanning four centuries (16th to 19th) and three continents, the exhibition brings together approximately 300 exquisite works from the Louvre's collections. It is structured into three major sections, each dedicated to the magnificent artistic traditions of the Indian people and the history of India and West Asia, the statement added.

The displays include ceramics, metalwork, jade objects, calligraphy, textiles and manuscripts. Officials said many of the exhibits are being shown to the public for the first time.

Immersive Scenography

To present the works, French scenographer Cecile Degos has designed an immersive layout within MAP's galleries. Her design creates a series of intimate spaces inside the museum's large halls, described as "architectures within the architecture".

These spaces "turn the spotlight on India's great architectural heritage, which is now being appreciated by one and all." (ANI)