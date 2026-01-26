The Indian Embassy in Yemen held its first Republic Day celebration in over a decade, with enthusiastic participation from the diaspora. The main 77th Republic Day parade in India hosted European Commission and Council Presidents as Chief Guests.

Republic Day Celebrated in Yemen After a Decade

The Indian Embassy in Yemen celebrated the 77th Republic Day with great fervour. This was the embassy's first celebration in more than 10 years. The Indian diaspora also participated with great enthusiasm in the celebration.

In a post on X, the officials wrote, "Flying the Indian Flag High! For the first time in more than 10 years, Republic Day was celebrated in Yemen. The Indian Community joined the Embassy staff at the celebration of #RepublicDay2026 at @IndianEmbRiyadh office in Aden."

Grand Celebrations in India with EU Leaders

As India celebrated its 77th Republic Day, featuring an extraordinary blend of the 150-year legacy of Vande Mataram, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council, Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, are the Chief Guests as India marks its celebrations.

The European leaders are on a State visit to India at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from January 25-27.

Parade Concludes at Kartavya Path

India's 77th Republic Day parade concluded on Monday after a spectacular showcase of the country's military might and diverse culture at Kartavya Path.

After the parade and after seeing off the President and the visiting foreign dignitaries, Prime Minister Modi kept with his custom of walking along the Kartavya Path. He was seen waving to the spectators who had gathered to witness the Republic Day parades.

At the end of the ceremony, President Droupadi Murmu, along with Republic Day Parade Chief Guests, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and President of the European Council Antonio Luis Santos da Costa, were escorted by the President's Bodyguard, also known as 'Rashtrapati Ke Angrakshak,' as they departed for Rashtrapati Bhavan.