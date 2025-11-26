The MEA has confirmed that preparations are underway for the annual India-Russia summit, with President Vladimir Putin scheduled to visit India in December. The Kremlin also confirmed the visit, which follows EAM S Jaishankar's meeting with Putin.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Wednesday said that the preparations are underway for India India-Russia annual summit as Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to arrive in India this year in December. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, responding to media queries during the weekly briefing, said the dates will be announced soon and that both nations are working hard to strengthen bilateral ties.

Jaishankar Meets Putin in Moscow

This comes as last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Putin in Moscow ahead of this visit to India to attend the Annual India-Russia Summit, and Jaishankr had also conveyed greetings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit. The two leaders also shared views on regional and global developments.

"Honoured to call on President Putin of Russia in Moscow today. Conveyed greetings of Prime Minister @narendramodi. Apprised him of preparations underway for the upcoming Annual India-Russia Summit. Also discussed regional and global developments. Deeply value his perspectives and guidance on further advancement of our ties," S Jaishankar wrote on 'X' after the meeting.

Kremlin Confirms Active Preparations

Earlier this month, the Kremlin also said Russia is "actively preparing" for President Vladimir Putin's visit to India, expected before the end of the year, according to state news agency TASS.

Putin's visit to India is planned next month, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by state media TASS.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

"On November 18, in New Delhi, Aide to the President of Russia and Chairman of the Maritime Board of Russia Nikolai Patrushev was received by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. The parties discussed various issues of Russian-Indian cooperation, particularly in the maritime sector. The two sides emphasised their mutual interest in deepening interaction between Russia and India to strengthen their maritime capabilities. Preparations for the Russia-India Summit, scheduled for early December, were also touched upon," the Russian Embassy in India stated in its post.

"We are currently actively preparing for Putin's visit to India, which is planned before the end of this year. We hope that it will be a meaningful visit," he said.

A 'Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership'

The upcoming visit will mark Putin's first since 2021. The two leaders met in person on September 1 this year in Tianjin, China, on the sidelines of the SCO Summit.

India and Russia signed their Declaration on Strategic Partnership in 2000, laying the foundation for annual summits and cooperation across political, defence, economic and technological sectors. In 2010, ties were elevated to a "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership." (ANI)