Indian Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra and US Ambassador Sergio Gor met in Washington to discuss strengthening the India-US strategic partnership. Gor also held meetings with US officials on security cooperation and bilateral relations.

Ambassadors Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties

Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra and the American counterpart Sergio Gor discussed efforts to enhance bilateral ties between New Delhi and Washington. Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, Ambassador Kwatra said, "Good to catch up with my friend, Amb Sergio Gor @USAmbIndia, during his visit to Washington DC. Respect and value his partnership, as we continue our robust efforts to achieve the goals agreed by our two leaders for the India-U.S. strategic ties." https://x.com/AmbVMKwatra/status/2041268501805945250?s=20 The sentiment was also echoed by Ambassdor Gor, who called the ties a "strategic relationship" https://x.com/USAmbIndia/status/2041285024545226935?s=20

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Cooperation Against Transnational Threats

Earlier, Gor met with FBI Director Kash Patel in Washington and discussed US-India cooperation to counter transnational threats such as cybercrime, narcotics, and illicit networks. He also praised the FBI Director for improving the law and order situation in the US. "A constructive discussion with Kash Patel on U.S.-India cooperation to counter transnational threats-cybercrime, narcotics, and illicit networks. Strong alignment on security priorities. Kash has done a fantastic job at the FBI. In 2025: 112% INCREASE IN VIOLENT CRIME ARRESTS YEAR TO YEAR. 20% DECREASE IN HOMICIDES. 20% DECREASE IN ROBBERIES!" he said.

High-Level Talks with US Administration

During his visit to Washington, Gor also met with US Vice President JD Vance and discussed India-US relations. "Just wrapped a fantastic meeting with the VP. Thank you, JD Vance, for your continued leadership and attention to the U.S.-India relationship. Under President Trump's leadership, the White House is fully engaged in the region," he said.

Meanwhile, Gor is set to meet President Trump today for dinner scheduled around the same time when the latest extension of Trump's deadline to Iran to make a deal would end.

Previously in an interview to Span Magazine, Gor said that US President Donald Trump considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi a true friend, and their genuine relationship strengthens the bond between both nations. Gor highlighted in the interview that the ability to deepen India-US ties and work towards mutually beneficial goals is a great privilege. (ANI)