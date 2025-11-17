A 21-year-old Indian student sentenced to 97 months in prison for a multi-million dollar fraud and money laundering scheme targeting elderly victims in the US. Co-conspirators duped seniors into sending cash, gold, and valuables.

Texas: A 21-year-old Indian student, Dhruv Rajeshbhai Mangukiya, has been sentenced to 97 months in federal prison and ordered to pay over $2.5 million in restitution for orchestrating an elaborate money-laundering conspiracy targeting elderly individuals across the United States. Mangukiya and his co-conspirator, Kishan Rajeshkumar Patel, deceived victims into handing over cash, gold, and other valuables by posing as government and corporate officials in a phone-based phishing and fraud scheme.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Elaborate Scam Targeting Elderly Victims

Court documents reveal that Mangukiya and Patel identified elderly individuals and contacted them by phone, claiming to be officials from government agencies or well-known companies. Victims were falsely informed that they were involved in investigations or faced financial losses, and were coerced into sending cash, gold, or other valuables. Couriers were often sent to collect these deposits directly from the victims’ homes or local parking areas.

High-Profile Victim Cases

In one incident, the perpetrators contacted an elderly woman, claiming to represent Amazon’s fraud department. They falsely told her that her social security number had been stolen and multiple bank accounts had been opened in her name. To ‘resolve’ the issue, she was instructed to pay $30,000, highlighting the sophistication of the scam.

Evidence and Arrests

Investigators discovered extensive communication between Mangukiya, Patel, and two other individuals identified as ‘Hunter’ and ‘Master’. Patel was arrested earlier, and his devices contained incriminating messages. Mangukiya was arrested at his New Jersey residence on 5 December 2024. During the search, authorities seized a printer used to produce counterfeit identification documents and $73,422.96 in cash.

Admitted Roles and Proceeds

Mangukiya admitted to receiving two per cent of the fraud proceeds and confirmed that he had recruited Patel to act as a courier. Both conspirators pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering. Patel had previously received a 63-month sentence in June.

Justice Department Statement

The US Justice Department emphasised that Mangukiya’s conviction serves as a warning that fraudulent schemes targeting elderly individuals will be pursued rigorously. Authorities advised citizens to remain vigilant, report suspicious calls, and verify requests for financial information to prevent exploitation of vulnerable populations.