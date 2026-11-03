The Indian Navy and Air Force successfully rescued 20 Iranian crew members from pirates in the Arabian Sea, highlighting India's commitment to maritime security and its role as a first responder in the Indian Ocean region.

Indian Navy Rescues Iranian Crew from Pirates

India's role as a first responder in the Indian Ocean Region and its commitment to safeguarding lives at sea came into focus as the Indian Embassy in Tehran highlighted the Indian Navy's successful rescue of all 20 crew members of an Iranian fishing vessel following a pirate attack in the Arabian Sea. In an official press release issued on Tuesday, the Embassy said the operation involving the Iranian fishing vessel Azini was carried out on November 2 (Monday), more than 3,000 kilometres from Mumbai, with timely support from the Indian Air Force.

Calling the operation "a testament to India's #Mahasagar initiative in action", the Embassy said the successful rescue demonstrated India's readiness to extend assistance and protect lives at sea. "The successful rescue of all 20 crew members of the Iranian fishing vessel #Azini, victim of a pirate attack, by the Indian Navy and with timely support from the Indian Air Force, exemplifies India's readiness to extend assistance and safeguard lives at sea," the press release stated.

Strategic Importance and Diplomatic Ties

The Embassy further highlighted the Indian Navy's "high operational readiness and ability to respond decisively to maritime threats across the region". Underscoring the diplomatic significance of the operation, the Embassy said the mission, conducted in the Arabian Sea, "further reinforces the longstanding bonds of friendship and goodwill between India and Iran". The statement also emphasised India's commitment to countering piracy and maintaining maritime security in the region, noting that the operation demonstrated the Indian Navy's resolve to thwart the resurgence of piracy.

"The Indian Navy remains steadfast in performing its role as the First Responder in the Indian Ocean Region," the Embassy added.

Gratitude from the Iranian Embassy

This comes as the Iranian Embassy in New Delhi on Tuesday thanked the Government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for rescuing 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel Azini from pirates during a coordinated operation in the Arabian Sea. Commending the Indian Armed Forces for their efforts, the Embassy acknowledged India's role in extending humanitarian assistance and safeguarding lives beyond its territorial boundaries.

In a post on X, the Embassy said, "The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in New Delhi expresses its sincere appreciation to the Government of India, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force for their successful operation to rescue the 20 Iranian crew members of the fishing vessel Azini from pirates."

"We highly commend the professionalism, courage and effective coordination demonstrated by the Indian Armed Forces, reflecting India's strong commitment to Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and its role in saving lives beyond borders," it added. The Embassy further described the humanitarian operation as a reflection of the longstanding ties between the two countries, underlining the "spirit of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between Iran and India." "We extend our sincere gratitude to all those involved in ensuring the safe rescue of the Iranian crew."

Government Commitment to Maritime Security

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, commending the personnel who participated in the mission, said in a post on X, "Our brave personnel have once again demonstrated India's ability, intent and resolve to safeguard lives, uphold maritime security and ensure stability across the Indian Ocean Region." Singh also reaffirmed India's commitment to maintaining maritime security, stating that the country would continue its efforts to ensure safe seas and a free, open and secure Indian Ocean Region.