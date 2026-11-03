A woman in Turkey suffered hearing loss after a man she did not know allegedly approached her from behind and slapped her hard while she was waiting outside a workplace. The incident, captured on CCTV, has drawn strong reactions on social media after the accused claimed that his arm had hit her by accident.

The 38-year-old suspect, identified as Tolga Ç., was arrested after the incident in Kapucubaşı neighbourhood of Nevşehir, according to a report by Haberler. Police said he had six previous criminal records.