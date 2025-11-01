Indian Navy Vice Chief VAdm Sanjay Vatsayan said the Navy is closely monitoring 40-50 'extra-regional' ships in the Indian Ocean. He assured readiness for any contingency and highlighted the induction of 10 new ships and one submarine this year.

Indian Navy Monitors 'Extra-Regional Powers'

The Indian Navy is closely monitoring the presence of "extra-regional powers" in the Indian Ocean, Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan said on Friday. Underlining the Indian Navy's continuous surveillance, the Navy Vice Chief said that at any time, there are 40 to 50 ships operating in the Indian Ocean and assured the Navy's readiness to meet any contingency.

"There is a continuous presence of extra-regional powers in the Indian Ocean region due to the ongoing situation. It has always been that, and it's only increasing. At any given point in time, we have a minimum of 40, but going even beyond 50-odd ships that are operating in the Indian Ocean," Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan said during a press conference on the upcoming International Fleet Review.

"Just to assure all of you, we are monitoring each and every one of them. We are aware of what they're doing, what they're likely to do, when they come in, when they go out," he added. In September of this year, reports emerged of the Chinese tracking vessel Yuan Wang-5 operating in the Indian Ocean. In past, numerous such incidents have also been reported.

Addressing Traditional and Non-Traditional Challenges

Navy Vice Chief highlighted challenges like piracy, human and drug trafficking through the Indian Ocean. "The Indian Ocean is the main source of transit of goods and oil as far as the world is concerned. That does not change. And with it, it brings its associated challenges with respect to both traditional and non-traditional issues. It is across the spectrum that we look at, from piracy to human trafficking to drugs and so on. These challenges are present, and we are aware of them. We are ready to meet any contingency," he said.

Significant Fleet Expansion

Further, Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan informed that the Indian Navy has inducted 10 ships and one submarine. He added that another four ships will be delivered by the end of the year. "This year, we have inducted 10 ships and one submarine, and I am expecting another four ships to be delivered before the end of December. I think we have 19 vessels that are likely to be inducted next year, and most of them should be commissioned by December. And next to next year, about 13 ships that we are expecting to be delivered to the Indian Navy," he said.

International Fleet Review in 2026

Navy Vice Chief Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan was addressing a press conference on the International Fleet Review (IFR) in February 2026. The event will, for the first time, feature the participation of the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant along with the Kalvari-class submarines.

US, Russia Confirm Participation

"Both the US and Russia have confirmed participation in the international fleet review and Milan exercise. They would be sending their ships. Some aircraft are also expected," he said.

He added that a large number of countries had been invited to the event and that over 50 countries have expressed their willingness to attend the IFR, Milan exercise, as well as the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS). (ANI)