An Indian medical team began treating victims of the Dhaka plane crash after holding consultations with Bangladesh Health Ministry officials. The visit follows PM Modi’s assurance of full support to Bangladesh during the crisis.
Dhaka: Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said that the Indian Medical Team visiting Bangladesh began their visit by holding detailed medical consultations with senior officials of the Bangladesh Ministry of Health and doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka.
Indian Doctors Hold Consultations with Bangladeshi Officials
The team's visit follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to extend all possible assistance and support to Bangladesh in the wake of the plane crash in Dhaka.
In a post on X, the MEA said, "The Indian Medical Team visiting Bangladesh began their visit by holding detailed medical consultations with senior officials of the Bangladesh Ministry of Health & doctors at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in Dhaka. They reviewed each of the critical cases, exchanged views on the treatment methodologies and conveyed their assessment on future course of treatment. The visit of the Indian doctors & nursing officials follows PM Narendra Modi's assurance to extend all possible assistance and support to Bangladesh in the wake of the tragic incident of plane crash in Dhaka on 21 July 2025."