An Indian expatriate who has spent 23 years living and working in Bahrain has struck gold in a Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw, winning a 200-gram, 24-carat gold bar worth approximately Rs 25 lakh.

An Indian expatriate who has spent 23 years living and working in Bahrain has struck gold in a Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw, winning a 200-gram, 24-carat gold bar worth approximately Rs 25 lakh. Aruna Krishnappa Kidiyoor (45) was among four Indian expatriates who emerged victorious in the third weekly e-draw of October. According to Gulf News, each winner received a 200-gram gold bar valued at around Dh96,500 (Rs 25,02,824) at current market rates.

Although Aruna had been purchasing Big Ticket entries for a while, he began participating regularly alongside a group of friends only around four months ago.

Aruna has yet to decide what he intends to do with his valuable prize. For now, he is savouring the unexpected fortune. Sharing his advice with others hoping to win, he encouraged them to remain patient, continue trying and never lose hope, Gulf News reported.

Three Other Indians Also Strike Gold

Three other Indians - Jijoy Viswan, Sadathulla Sharief and Manisha Harshal Kasat - also won gold bars in the same draw.

Jijoy Viswan, a 51-year-old Kerala native who has been living in Sharjah since 2007, works in the contracting industry. He has been purchasing Big Ticket entries every month with a group of five to 10 people.

Jijoy plans to share the prize with his group, set aside some savings and support his wife and children back home. His plans reflect how the unexpected reward could benefit not just the winner but also those close to him.

The third winner, Sadathulla Sharief, is a 51-year-old civil engineer from Bengaluru who moved to Dubai a year ago. He first learned about Big Ticket at an airport and has since participated through both online and in-store purchases.

However, when Sadathulla received the call informing him of his victory, the news was so unexpected that he initially struggled to believe it.

The fourth winner, Manisha Harshal Kasat, is a 30-year-old freelancer originally from Mumbai who has been living in Sharjah for more than a decade. After participating in the draw for three years, she decided to purchase a ticket independently this time.

Her decision paid off in spectacular fashion, with the unexpected win leaving her delighted. Like Aruna, Manisha has not yet decided how she will use her valuable prize.