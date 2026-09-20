Indian Air Force Chief AP Singh and his Japanese counterpart General Takehiro Morita flew the indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft during Exercise Veer Guardian 26 in Jodhpur, showcasing growing operational synergy between the two air forces.

IAF and JASDF Chiefs Fly Tejas

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh and General Takehiro Morita, Chief of Staff, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), flew the indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft during Exercise Veer Guardian 26 at Air Force Station Jodhpur.

In a post on X, the Indian Air Force highlighted that Air Chief Marshal AP Singh led the formation flying the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) as “Eagle One”, and General Morita flew in the twin-seater version. The IAF said, “As part of Exercise Veer Guardian 26, General Takehiro Morita, Chief of Staff, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, visited Air Force Station Jodhpur and flew the indigenous Tejas fighter aircraft. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh led the formation flying the Tejas LCA as Eagle One, with the CoS JASDF flying in the twin-seater version.” It underlined how the sortie underscored the growing operational synergy, interoperability and professional camaraderie between the IAF and JASDF, while showcasing India’s indigenous aerospace capability.

#ExVeerGuardian26 As part of Exercise Veer Guardian 26, General Takehiro Morita, Chief of Staff, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) and Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, visited Air Force Station Jodhpur and flew the indigenous #Tejas fighter aircraft. Air… pic.twitter.com/s4KTCjdkvH — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) September 20, 2026

Sortie a 'Clear Example of Faith and Trust'

Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh on Sunday said that the sortie flown by Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) Chief of Staff General Takehiro Morita in the indigenous LCA Tejas was a clear example of the “faith and trust” in the homegrown Indian aircraft, as he highlighted the growing defence aviation capabilities of India and deepening partnership between the two air forces.

While addressing the joint statement at Jodhpur Air Force Station with Morita, Air Force Chief said, “The sortie that you've flown, I think that is a very clear example of how much faith and trust you have in the homegrown Indian aircraft... I'm sure this sortie will go a long way in having exchange programs even in flight training, especially in fighter aircraft."

He said the Indo-Japan bilateral air exercise Veer Guardian-2026 was more than just an exercise and would further strengthen cooperation between the two air forces.

Exercise Details and Aircraft Specifications

The 14-day exercise began with the arrival of JASDF F-2 fighter aircraft in India on September 8. The participating air warriors are undertaking advanced operational missions and professional interactions during the exercise.

The LCA Tejas is a 4.5-generation, all-weather, multi-role fighter aircraft designed to undertake a range of missions, including offensive air support, close combat and ground attack operations. It is also designed for ground and maritime operations.

The ongoing exercise provides the two air forces an opportunity to conduct advanced fighter training while further strengthening operational understanding and defence cooperation between India and Japan. (ANI)