Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, visited the Ayurveda Centre in Shabran, meeting staff and discussing further collaboration to promote traditional Indian healthcare and strengthen ties through wellness tourism and cultural exchange.

India's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, visited the Ayurveda Centre in Shabran, Azerbaijan, where he met with Indian Ayurvedic doctors, therapists, and chefs serving at the Centre. During the visit, the Ambassador interacted with the staff and appreciated their dedicated efforts in promoting holistic wellness and traditional Indian healthcare practices in Azerbaijan.

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Ambassador Kumar also held discussions with Teymur Hajibeyov, Head of the Centre, on opportunities for further collaboration in expanding awareness, training, and outreach initiatives related to Ayurveda in Azerbaijan. The discussions also focused on strengthening people-to-people ties through wellness tourism, cultural exchange, and cooperation in the field of traditional medicine.

The Global Rise of Ayurveda

Ayurveda, one of the world's oldest holistic healing systems with origins in India dating back more than 5,000 years, focuses on achieving harmony between body, mind, and spirit. Recognised globally for its preventive and natural approach to health, Ayurveda emphasises balanced nutrition, herbal remedies, yoga, meditation, detoxification therapies, and healthy lifestyle practices aimed at maintaining overall well-being and restoring inner balance.

In recent years, Ayurveda has gained increasing international recognition as a wellness system, attracting people seeking natural and sustainable approaches to healthy living. The Ayurveda Centre in Shabran, Azerbaijan, has emerged as an important platform for introducing authentic Indian wellness traditions to Azerbaijan and the wider region.

The visit reflected the growing cultural and wellness cooperation between India and Azerbaijan and highlighted the shared interest in strengthening collaboration in healthcare, traditional knowledge, and holistic well-being.

Tagore Jayanti Celebrations in Baku

Also earlier, the Embassy of India in Baku organised a special literary event to commemorate the birth anniversary of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, the legendary poet, philosopher, and Nobel laureate. The event was attended by distinguished guests, including a representative from the Azerbaijan Presidential Administration, students and faculty from the Azerbaijan University of Languages (AUL), representatives from the media, members of the Indian diaspora, literature enthusiasts, and friends of India in Azerbaijan. (ANI)