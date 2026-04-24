Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Khan, congratulated Petra Menander, Ambassador of Sweden to Saudi Arabia, on her appointment as the next Swedish Ambassador to India. The two envoys met in Riyadh and discussed the regional situation.

Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Khan congratulated Petra Menander, Ambassador of Sweden to Saudi Arabia upon her appointment as the next Swedish Ambassador to India. Khan and Menander exchanged views on the regional situation.

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In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said, "Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan had a cordial meeting today with H.E. Petra Menander, Ambassador of Sweden to Saudi Arabia. They exchanged views on the regional situation and discussed other issues of mutual interest. Ambassador Khan also congratulated her on her appointment as the next Swedish Ambassador to India and conveyed his best wishes." https://x.com/IndianEmbRiyadh/status/2047327768329793704?s=20

India-Sweden Foreign Office Consultations

Meanwhile, India and Sweden held the 8th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi on April 10, dicussing the reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. The consultations was co-chaired by Secretary (West) Sibi George from the Indian side and Dag Hartelius, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Sweden from the Swedish side, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

India and Sweden enjoy longstanding, warm and friendly relations marked by regular exchanges at both political and official levels which have intensified over the last years. Sweden is a valued partner for India in the EU and the Nordic region, added the statement.

During the FOC, the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations, including political exchanges, trade & investment, defence & security, innovation, green transition, sustainable development, emerging technologies and people-to-people ties. They noted the steady progress in India-Sweden relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen cooperation in priority areas such as clean energy, climate action, digitalization, defence, and resilient supply chains, MEA said.

India and Sweden held the 8th round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in New Delhi, dicussing the reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral relations. The consultations were co-chaired by Secretary (West) Sibi George from the Indian side and Dag Hartelius, State Secretary for Foreign Affairs of Sweden from the Swedish side, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. (ANI)