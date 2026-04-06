Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava met Nepal's new Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, the first such meeting with a foreign diplomat for the new minister. They discussed strengthening bilateral ties, connectivity, energy, and development projects.

Indian Ambassador to Nepal, Naveen Srivastava, on Monday made a courtesy call on newly elected Nepal Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. "Ambassador of India H. E. Mr Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy call on Hon. Foreign Minister Mr Shisir Khanal at the Ministry today," the Ministry stated.

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Indian Ambassador Srivastava is the first foreign diplomat to call on the newly appointed foreign minister after the successful completion and formation of the new government at the end of March. The meeting marks an important high-level engagement from the Indian side following the formation of Nepal's new government.

Discussions on Bilateral Cooperation

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the two sides held detailed discussions on issues of mutual interest and ways to further strengthen the long-standing Nepal-India relationship.

"Ambassador Srivastava conveyed the greetings of the Minister of External Affairs of India H.E. S Jaishankar to Khanal on his appointment as the Foreign Minister of Nepal. Various matters relating to Nepal-India relations and cooperation were discussed on the occasion," the ministry added.

Discussions also focused on key areas such as connectivity, energy trade, and pending development projects. Ambassador Srivastava reiterated India's commitment to supporting Nepal's development efforts.

Officials from both Nepal and India were present at the meeting.

Following the talks, the Ministry stated on social media that the Ambassador congratulated Minister Khanal on assuming office and discussed various aspects of bilateral relations and cooperation.

India-Nepal Development Partnership

Nepal is one of India's largest and most prominent development partners.

India-Nepal cooperation for developing modern infrastructure in Nepal began in 1951 with the construction of Gauchar Airport in Kathmandu, completed in 1954. The Indian Aid Mission in Nepal was also set up in 1954 for coordinating various developmental projects of the Government of India in areas of connectivity, health, education, power, and other sectors.

Over the past seven decades, the India-Nepal development cooperation has expanded and diversified. It now covers a wide range of sectors such as health, education, power, archives, archeology, connectivity, trade, agriculture, cultural heritage preservation, and capacity building.

The projects implemented are based on the needs and priorities of Nepal and are spread across the length and breadth of the country. (ANI)