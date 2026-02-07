Indian Ambassador Abhay Kumar lauded the 1000-strong Indian diaspora in Baku for strengthening India-Azerbaijan ties. He appreciated community associations for their cultural outreach and assured them of the Indian government's continued support.

Ambassador Abhay Kumar rubbed shoulders with the Indian community, including representatives of various community associations in Baku. The Indian community in Azerbaijan is a vibrant mix of professionals working with international companies, businessmen engaged in commodities trading, catering, restaurant and other businesses.

The community of around 1000 people also includes 350 Indian students studying in Azerbaijani colleges and universities.

Envoy Appreciates Community Associations

Addressing the gathering, Ambassador Abhay Kumar appreciated the contribution of Indian community associations in Azerbaijan - Indian Association Azerbaijan (IAA), Baku Malyalee Association (BMA), Baku Tamil Sangham (BTA), Azerbaijan Telugu Association (ATA), and Indian Student Association of Azerbaijan (ISAA) in cultural outreach by regularly holding social events to celebrate major Indian festivals and events by working in close association with the Embassy. He appreciated that the associations are united as a community.

Diaspora Hailed as Face of Modern India

Kumar deeply appreciated the strength and support of the Indian diaspora. He highlighted that Indian communities abroad are vital to strengthening India's relations with other countries. They not only contribute to their country of residence but also to their motherland, India, through economic, cultural, political, and social channels.

Describing overseas Indians as the face of a modern, resilient, and ambitious India that is deeply rooted in its heritage, despite being thousands of miles from home, he assured them that the Government of India is committed to further strengthening its relations with the Indian diaspora and ensuring their welfare.

Community Vows Continued Engagement

The community members shared their views, achievements & experiences in Azerbaijan. They expressed their keenness to continue working with the Embassy, including in promoting cultural ties between India and Azerbaijan.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to continued engagement and support for the Indian community. India and Azerbaijan have warm relations, based on civilisational linkages, cultural affinities and shared values of understanding and respect for other cultures. (ANI)