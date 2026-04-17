An Indian Coast Guard team attended the World Border Security Congress in Vienna to discuss maritime security. Simultaneously, Indian Navy ship INS Sudarshini visited Casablanca, Morocco, to strengthen bilateral ties and naval cooperation.

Indian Coast Guard at World Border Security Congress

A three-member delegation of the Indian Coast Guard (Bharatiya Tatrakshak) participated in the World Border Security Congress 2026 held in Vienna from April 14 to 16, engaging in "high-level deliberations" on maritime security, coastal surveillance, transnational threats, and emerging technologies.

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According to the official X handle of the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the delegation was led by Additional Director General Anand Prakash Badola, PTM, TM, who is the Additional Director General of the Indian Coast Guard (ADGCG).

In a post on X, the Indian Coast Guard said, "A three-member Bharatiya Tatrakshak delegation, led by Additional Director General Anand Prakash Badola, PTM, TM, ADGCG participated in the World Border Security Congress 2026 in Vienna, Austria (14-16 April 2026), engaging in high-level deliberations on maritime security, coastal surveillance, transnational threats, and emerging technologies."

A three-member #BharatiyaTatrakshak delegation, led by Additional Director General Anand Prakash Badola, PTM, TM, #ADGCG participated in the World Border Security Congress 2026 in #Vienna, #Austria (14-16 April 2026), engaging in high-level deliberations on maritime security,… pic.twitter.com/Jtpr08Z2GB — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) April 17, 2026

The post added that the delegation also showcased India's best practices in safeguarding its maritime frontiers. It said, "The delegation also showcased Bharat's best practices in safeguarding its maritime frontiers, reaffirming the nation's commitment to strengthened international cooperation and a secure, resilient global maritime order."

Indian Navy Enhances Maritime Engagement with Morocco

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Indian Navy's Sail Training Ship, INS Sudarshini, made a port call at Casablanca, Morocco on Wednesday, as part of its ongoing transoceanic deployment under Lokayan 26.

In a statement, the Indian Navy noted that the ship's arrival at this prominent port marks an important milestone in the expedition and reflects the Indian Navy's sustained efforts to enhance maritime engagement in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across the Region). The visit further underscores the strengthening of bilateral relations and naval cooperation between India and Morocco.

Bilateral Meetings and Naval Cooperation

On arrival, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini called on Cmde Hassan Akouli, Commander of the Central Maritime Sector, Moroccan Navy, and Cmde Omar Nasri, Director of the Royal Naval School, Morocco. Discussions focused on exploring avenues for enhanced maritime collaboration and training exchanges between the two navies.

As per the statement, during the three-day visit, the crew of INS Sudarshini will engage with personnel of the Royal Moroccan Navy, host senior officials and distinguished guests onboard, and participate in professional and cultural interactions aimed at further strengthening naval cooperation, diplomatic ties, and goodwill.

The visit also provides valuable exposure to the crew and trainees, while highlighting India's expanding maritime engagement, international outreach, and proficiency in ocean sailing.

Four Indian Naval ships - INS Tabar, INS Tarkash, INS Sumedha, and INS Tushil have visited Casablanca, significantly enhancing mutual trust and interoperability.

Further, RAdm Mohamed Tahin, Inspector of the Royal Morrocon Navy had visited Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy in Nov 2025 as part of his official visit to India, the statement highlighted. (ANI)