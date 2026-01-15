On Indian Army Day, Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar praised the army and reaffirmed cooperation. PM Modi, CDS Anil Chauhan, and COAS Upendra Dwivedi also extended wishes as the main parade was held in Jaipur for the 78th celebration.

On the occasion of the 78th Indian Army Day, Israel's Ambassador Reuven Azar praised the Indian Army's bravery and reaffirmed cooperation between India and Israel on Thursday. In a post on X, he said that the partnership between the two countries focuses on counter-terrorism, technology, and innovation. He said, "On Indian Army Day, I salute the brave soldiers of the Indian Army. India and Israel's armed forces will continue working together to develop the capabilities to confront security threats. Our cooperation is built on trust, courage, and a shared commitment to safety and stability."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

https://x.com/ReuvenAzar/status/2011665113670131722?s=20

PM Modi, Top Brass Extend Wishes

Earlier today, multiple other leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi, also conveyed warm wishes to the ranks, veterans, and families of the Indian army.

"On Army Day, we salute the courage and resolute commitment of the Indian Army. Our soldiers stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve, at times under the most challenging conditions. Their sense of duty inspires confidence and gratitude across the country," PM Modi posted on X.

Celebrations Held in Jaipur

Meanwhile, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi, and other dignitaries attended the 78th Army Day celebrations being held in Rajasthan's Jaipur. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Army Chief General Upendra Trivedi, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde, BJP Rajasthan President Madan Rathore, along with a large number of other dignitaries, are also present for the occasion.

The parade is being held on Mahal Road, Jagatpura, marking the first time it will be held outside the cantonment area.

Why is Army Day Celebrated on January 15?

Army Day is commemorated every year on January 15 to remember the occasion of Field Marshal KM Cariappa taking over the command of the Indian Army from British Commander-in-Chief, General Sir FRR Bucher, in 1949 and becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of Independent India. (ANI)