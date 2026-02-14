Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi will visit Australia from Feb 16-19, 2026, to bolster defence cooperation. He will meet senior Australian military leaders to discuss joint exercises, training, and professional exchanges.

The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, is set to embark on an official visit to Australia from 16 to 19 February 2026. The visit aims to further strengthen India-Australia defence cooperation and reinforce the growing convergence between the two nations.

Visit Itinerary and Key Meetings

As part of his visit, the COAS will hold wide-ranging discussions with senior leadership of the Australian Defence Forces to enhance army-to-army engagements, including training, joint exercises, professional exchanges, and capacity building, according to a release.

Engagements in Sydney

In Sydney, the COAS will engage with the senior hierarchy of Forces Command (FORCOMD), Special Operations Command (SOCOMD) and 2nd Division. It is noteworthy that the troops of the 2nd Division participate in the bilateral Army Exercise AUSTRAHIND, the next edition of which is scheduled to take place in India in 2026.

Engagements in Canberra

Upon arrival in Canberra, the day will begin with a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour, followed by a meeting with Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, Chief of the Australian Army. The Chief of the Australian Army and General Upendra Dwivedi are alumni of the US Army War College Class of 2015 and share a strong professional bond.

The meeting will be followed by a comprehensive roundtable discussion at the Australian Defence Forces Headquarters on defence cooperation, modernisation, and future operations. The COAS will also interact with the Commander of the Australian Defence College and address the officers at the Australian Command and Staff College, according to the release.

In a series of high-level meetings, the COAS will call-on Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and the Secretary of the Department of Defence. Furthermore, he will visit Headquarters Joint Operations Command (HQJOC), where he will meet the Commander Joint Operations and will be briefed on operational dynamics of the Australian Defence Forces, including integrated and multi-domain operations.

Honouring Shared Legacy

The COAS will lay a wreath at the Australian War Memorial to pay homage to the fallen soldiers and honour the shared legacy of sacrifice and service. He will also meet the Indian Defence Veterans residing in Australia, underscoring the enduring bond between the Indian Armed Forces and its veterans.

The visit reaffirms the shared commitment of both nations to further enhance defence cooperation and to jointly contribute to peace, stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region. (ANI)