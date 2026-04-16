Indian Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick, met LDP Vice President Taro Aso to discuss strengthening bilateral ties. The meeting highlights the 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' between the two nations, with recent talks on maritime security.

Indian Ambassador to Japan, Nagma Mallick, met the Vice-President of Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and held discussions on further deepening the ties between India and Japan.

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Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Tokyo said, "Ambassador Ms. Nagma M Mallick met Vice President of LDP, Taro Aso today. They held productive discussions on strengthening relationship & others issues of mutual interest." Ambassador Ms. Nagma M Mallick met Vice President of LDP, H.E. Mr. Taro Aso today. They held productive discussions on strengthening 🇮🇳 🇯🇵 relationship & others issues of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/Nyz0g4dFTd — India in Japanインド大使館 (@IndianEmbTokyo) April 16, 2026 LDP is the current ruling party in Japan, with PM Sanae Takaichi at the helm. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met PM Takaichi last year on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in South Africa. India and Japan share a 'Special Strategic and Global Partnership' which is reflected across all fronts.

Deepening Maritime and Economic Ties

On Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the 'AZEC Plus' meeting where he underlined India's strong commitment to safe and unimpeded transit passage of maritime shipping. Jaishankar said that India stands ready to work with like-minded partners to develop supply chain resilience.

On Tuesday, a Japanese delegation visited the Kandla region and held discussions with the Chairman of the Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, to explore emerging opportunities in shipbuilding and ship repair activities, marking a renewed push toward expanding maritime cooperation and infrastructure development in the region.

The interaction focused on identifying potential areas of collaboration in the shipbuilding and repair ecosystem at Deendayal Port Authority, which is being positioned as a key maritime hub under India's long-term port-led development strategy.

JICA Funds Maharashtra's Medical Infrastructure

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government announced on Monday that it will receive financial assistance of ₹3,708 crore from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to implement a major infrastructure project in the state. According to an official release, the funding, managed by the Medical Education and Drugs Department, will be dedicated to strengthening the state's medical education system, nursing services, and healthcare delivery mechanism.

Focus on Regional Security

Last week, EAM also spoke to his Japanese counterpart to discuss the developments in West Asia and international shipping via the Strait of Hormuz. (ANI)