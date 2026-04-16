Indian Navy's sail training ship, INS Sudarshini, has docked in Casablanca, Morocco, as part of its Lokayan 26 deployment. The visit aims to enhance maritime engagement and bolster naval cooperation and diplomatic ties between India and Morocco.

Indian Navy's Sail Training Ship, INS Sudarshini, made port call at Casablanca, Morocco on Wednesday, as part of its ongoing transoceanic deployment under Lokayan 26. In a statement, the Indian Navy noted that the ship's arrival at this prominent port marks an important milestone in the expedition and reflects the Indian Navy's sustained efforts to enhance maritime engagement in line with the vision of MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across the Region). The visit further underscores the strengthening of bilateral relations and naval cooperation between India and Morocco.

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India-Morocco Maritime Collaboration

On arrival, the Commanding Officer of INS Sudarshini called on Cmde Hassan Akouli, Commander of the Central Maritime Sector, Moroccan Navy, and Cmde Omar Nasri, Director of the Royal Naval School, Morocco. Discussions focused on exploring avenues for enhanced maritime collaboration and training exchanges between the two navies.

As per the statement, during the three-day visit, the crew of INS Sudarshini will engage with personnel of the Royal Moroccan Navy, host senior officials and distinguished guests onboard, and participate in professional and cultural interactions aimed at further strengthening naval cooperation, diplomatic ties, and goodwill. The visit also provides valuable exposure to the crew and trainees, while highlighting India's expanding maritime engagement, international outreach, and proficiency in ocean sailing.

History of Naval Engagement

Four Indian Naval ships - INS Tabar, INS Tarkash, INS Sumedha, and INS Tushil have visited Casablanca, significantly enhancing mutual trust and interoperability. Further, RAdm Mohamed Tahin, Inspector of the Royal Morrocon Navy had visited Southern Naval Command of the Indian Navy in Nov 2025 as part of his official visit to India, the statement highlighted.

It underscored how as INS Sudarshini continues its voyage across historic sea routes and international maritime corridors, the expedition promotes the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, reinforcing India's commitment to global maritime cooperation and goodwill. (ANI)