At Iran's National Day reception, MEA's Sibi George marked 75 years of India-Iran diplomatic ties, highlighting shared cultural heritage and the inclusion of Farsi as a classical language. The Chabahar port was noted as a symbol of cooperation.

Celebrating 75 Years of Diplomatic Relations

On the 47th anniversary of the Islamic revolution, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George spoke about India's 75-year-old diplomatic relations with Iran. He said, "India's formal diplomatic relations with Iran are 75 years old, with Iran being one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with India after it became a republic. The year 2025 marked the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. Our people-to-people relations and cultural contacts form a strong foundation for our modern bilateral relations."

George also spoke about India and Iran's rich cultural heritage, and how the two cultures have influenced each other. "We share a rich cultural heritage, influencing art, architecture, literature, music, and cuisine, forging an unbreakable and enduring bond between our two countries. The continuing influence and rich heritage of Farsi has led the Government of India to include it as one of the classical languages in its new Education Policy 2020."

A Shared Vision for Cooperation

Earlier, speaking at a reception on the occasion of the Iranian National Day hosted by the Iranian Embassy in India, Ambassador Fathali said that relations between India and Iran are deeply rooted in thousands of years of shared history and civilisation. He noted that the Chabahar port reflects the spirit of cooperation between the two countries and contributes significantly to regional connectivity.

Reaffirming Bilateral Commitment

George, represented India as the Chief Guest at the reception, during which he conveyed warm congratulations to the Government and people of Iran and reaffirmed India's enduring commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George represented India as the Chief Guest at the Iranian National Day reception hosted by @Iran_in_India. He conveyed warm congratulations to the Government and people of Iran and reaffirmed India's enduring commitment to bilateral ties," the MEA stated in a post on X.

Chabahar Port: A Strategic Partnership

India proposed developing the Chabahar Port in 2003 to provide an alternative route for Indian goods to reach landlocked Afghanistan and Central Asia via road and rail connectivity under the International North-South Transport Corridor, bypassing Pakistan. The progress on the project had slowed earlier due to US sanctions on Iran linked to its suspected nuclear programme. (ANI)