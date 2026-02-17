French President Emmanuel Macron and PM Narendra Modi elevated India-France ties to a 'Special Strategic Partnership'. Macron called the relationship one of trust and ambition, highlighting eight years of cooperation on various initiatives.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the relations between India and France is one of ambition and trust.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

India-France Elevate Ties to Special Strategic Partnership

Macron while attending a joint press meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said that they decided on Tuesday to elevate the partnership to a Special Strategic Partnership, granting it a new status. He said, "I thank you for your warm welcome on my fourth official visit to India... The bilateral relationship between India and France is truly remarkable and unique. This relationship is one of trust, openness, and ambition. We have also decided today to elevate this partnership to a Special Strategic Partnership, granting it a new status. There is no doubt about that, because we have complete faith in this relationship, and we have been doing so for the past eight years. Each year, by working on different things, we have charted many new paths."

He added, "For example, whether it's the Indo-Pacific region or technology, where there's no hegemony. We firmly believe in the rule of law, and we've demonstrated this over the past few years. Whether it's IMEC, which we jointly launched and or whether we're talking about artificial intelligence or the International Solar Alliance, we've taken several initiatives together over the past eight years."

Friendship With 'No Boundaries'

India and France on Tuesday elevated their bilateral ties to 'Special Global Strategic Partnership' with Prime Minister Modi noting that the friendship between the two countries has "no boundaries" and the partnership can "reach from deep oceans to the tallest mountains".

PM Modi Recalls Historical Ties

PM Modi underscored the depth and significance of the India-France relationship. "I am delighted to welcome my dear friend, President Macron, to Mumbai. Last year, he invited me to the AI Action Committee Summit in France. At that time, we visited Marseille, France's largest port and a major gateway to France and all of Europe. Marseille is the city from where our Indian soldiers set foot in Europe during World War I. Their saga of bravery is still remembered in many parts of Europe, and it is the same city where freedom fighter Veer Savarkar jumped into the sea to escape the British," PM Modi said. (ANI)