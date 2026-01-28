European Council and Commission Presidents concluded a landmark visit to India, resulting in 13 outcomes to deepen the strategic partnership. Key agreements include a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and a Security and Defence Partnership.

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, concluded their landmark three-day state visit to India, which led to 13 significant outcomes aimed at deepening the India-EU strategic partnership, including the India-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) and a defence pact under the Security and Defence Partnership.

Landmark Visit Concludes on a High Note

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that Costa departed on Wednesday following the visit, and von der Leyen departed yesterday. The MEA described the visit as "highly successful", noting the "13 rich outcomes" aimed at deepening the ties between the two nations. "A milestone visit concludes. President of European Council Antonio Costa departs after a highly successful visit. The President of European Commission Ursula von der Leyen departed yesterday evening. The visit resulted in 13 rich outcomes which will enhance the depth and breadth of India-EU strategic partnership," the post read.

The Ministry added that the outcomes will expand European market access for Indian goods and services. "These outcomes will enhance market access for our goods and services, create more jobs and opportunities and support the progress of our people," it added.

India-EU Seal 'Mother of All Deals'

On Tuesday, India and the EU signed a "milestone" deal, dubbed the "Mother of All Deals", by concluding their negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA). The deal is one of India's most strategic economic partnerships, designed as a modern, rules-based trade partnership, which responds to contemporary global challenges while enabling deeper market integration between the world's fourth- and second-largest economies.

First-Ever Security and Defence Partnership

Both sides also signed a landmark Security and Defence Partnership, marking the first overarching defence and security framework between the two sides, as leaders from both blocs agreed to significantly deepen cooperation across strategic, regional and global security domains. With the signing of the deal, India becomes the third Asian country to have such a deal with the EU after Japan and South Korea.

Broadening Cooperation Across Multiple Sectors

Apart from these, 13 agreements and arrangements were reached during the state visit of the European Presidents covering areas such as trade, security, defence, mobility, clean energy, science, and disaster management. The agreements were signed during the 16th India-EU Summit co-chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (ANI)