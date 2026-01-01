Analyst Michael Kugelman states India-Bangladesh tensions persist due to Sheikh Hasina's presence in India and the rise of religious hardliners post-her ouster. New Delhi is expected to wait until after Bangladesh's elections to improve ties.

Political Tensions and Diplomatic Strain

South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman said tensions between India and Bangladesh persist due to concerns about Sheikh Hasina's presence in India and the growing influence of religious hardliners in the neighbouring country. He said that Sheikh Hasina's departure has led to political changes that have created more space for religious hardliners. Sheikh Hasina, former Bangladesh Prime Minister, fled the country on August 5, 2024, after being ousted from power amid massive protests. He added that New Delhi is likely to wait until after the next elections before making strong efforts to improve ties.

In an interview with ANI, Kugelman on Wednesday said, "Sheikh Hasina's presence in India is very upsetting for the public in Bangladesh and those in the Bangladesh interim government. The departure of Sheikh Hasina led to political changes that have provided more space to religious hardliners, many of whom are critical at best and hostile to the Indian government at worst. These two flashpoints have not really been addressed, which has been one of the main reasons for the significant tensions between the two governments, despite efforts to engage." "This has not become a frozen relationship. This is not like India-Pakistan. But there's a sense on the Indian side that it's best to wait until after the election in Bangladesh to make a clear effort to patch up ties," he added.

Violence Against Minorities Sparks Concern

Recently, incidents of violence against religious minorities have been reported in Bangladesh. A Hindu garment factory security guard, identified as Bajendra Biswas (42), was shot dead inside the factory premises after a colleague allegedly opened fire using a government-issued shotgun during duty hours. Police said the accused, Noman Mia (29), was also serving as an Ansar member at the same factory unit. The 27-year-old Hindu youth, Dipu Chandra Das, was brutally killed in Mymensingh, triggering international concern over the safety of minorities in Bangladesh. Das was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy, and his body was subsequently set on fire on December 18.

India's Official Response

India has also raised serious concerns over repeated incidents of violence against religious minorities in Bangladesh, including Hindus, Christians and Buddhists. The government said it is closely monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country.

Addressing the media in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the Indian government was disturbed by the continued hostility faced by minority communities in Bangladesh. "India is closely monitoring developments and has expressed grave concern over the continued hostility of minorities, including Hindus, Christians, and Buddhists. We condemn the recent killing of a Hindu youth in Mymensingh and expect that the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to justice," Jaiswal said. (ANI)