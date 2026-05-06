PM Modi hosted Vietnamese President To Lam, highlighting the priority Hanoi gives to India. They witnessed the exchange of MoUs to strengthen their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, translating goodwill into concrete results.

Highlighting the deep-rooted cultural and strategic ties between the two nations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his pleasure in hosting Vietnamese President To Lam at Hyderabad House, noting that the visit underscores the significant "priority" Hanoi accords to its relationship with India. Following their high-level deliberations, Prime Minister Modi and President To Lam witnessed the exchange of several Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between India and Vietnam. The agreements, formalised in the national capital, aim to bolster cooperation across diverse sectors and serve as a testament to the strengthening of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Translating Goodwill into Concrete Results

Delivering a joint press statement, the Prime Minister emphasised the spiritual significance of the visit, which commenced in the holy city of Bodh Gaya. "I am delighted to extend a warm welcome to President To Lam in India. His visit to India, accompanied by a high-level delegation and several business leaders, clearly demonstrates the priority he attaches to India-Vietnam relations. Moreover, he began his visit to India from Bodh Gaya. This reflects the shared civilisational and spiritual traditions of our two countries," PM Modi stated. The Prime Minister further remarked that the ongoing engagements are effectively "translating our mutual goodwill into concrete results" as both nations seek to balance their rich history with modern economic aspirations. "Through his visit and our fruitful discussions, we are translating our mutual goodwill into concrete results. Both heritage and development are important in the partnership between India and Vietnam," he added.

High-Level Diplomatic Engagements

The high-level engagement at Hyderabad House followed a ceremonial welcome accorded to the visiting leader at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan earlier in the day. The President was received by President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, a gesture highlighting the "growing strategic partnership" and setting a cordial tone for the "wide-ranging discussions" that spanned bilateral cooperation alongside critical regional and global issues.

Prior to the primary summit, diplomatic momentum built as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval called on the President, who also serves as the "General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam." According to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the duo exchanged views on strengthening the "multifaceted, comprehensive strategic partnership," with the Vietnamese leader expressing keen interest in the formal dialogue with the Prime Minister.

Marking a Decade of Strategic Partnership

This visit represents a "significant juncture" as both nations mark a decade of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Beyond the capital, the President's itinerary until May 7 includes a visit to Mumbai to attend a business forum at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and interact with state leadership, reflecting the evolution of "longstanding historical and civilisational ties" into a robust modern strategic relationship. (ANI)