EAM S Jaishankar met UAE DPM & FM Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, discussing the West Asia situation. They reviewed the India-UAE partnership and Jaishankar also met the Indian community, assuring them of GOI's support.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met United Arab Emirates (UAE) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday and held wide-ranging discussions on the evolving regional situation in West Asia and its broader implications.

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During the meeting, both sides reviewed the strong India-UAE relationship and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

In a post on X, Jaishankar highlighted the significance of the engagement and reiterated confidence in the continued growth of India-UAE ties. A real pleasure to meet DPM & FM @ABZayed of UAE in Abu Dhabi this evening. Our conversation focused on the evolving regional situation and its implications. Conveyed our deep appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE. Confident that our… pic.twitter.com/zoQ2BtkCGG — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 11, 2026 "A real pleasure to meet DPM & FM ABZayed of UAE in Abu Dhabi this evening. Our conversation focused on the evolving regional situation and its implications. Conveyed our deep appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE. Confident that our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will advance further," Jaishankar posted on X.

Interaction with Indian Community

Jaishankar also began his official engagements in the UAE by interacting with members of the Indian community soon after his arrival in Abu Dhabi.

In another post on X, Jaishankar said, "Started my visit to the UAE, interacting with the members of the Indian Community."

He further noted that discussions with the community centred around the Government of India's ongoing efforts to ensure the safety, welfare and security of Indian nationals residing in the region amid the prevailing tensions in West Asia.

"Spoke about GOI's efforts towards their well - being and security amidst the West Asia conflict," he added.

Jaishankar also acknowledged the contributions of the Indian diaspora in the UAE, appreciating their role in strengthening local society and bilateral people-to-people ties. He further expressed gratitude to the UAE government for its continued support in ensuring the welfare of the large Indian community living there.

The minister also highlighted the role of the diaspora, saying, "Appreciated their contributions to the local society during these difficult times. As well as the support of the Government of the UAE in ensuring the welfare of the Indian community."

The External Affairs Minister is on a two-day official visit to the UAE from April 11-12, during which he is scheduled to meet the leadership of the country to review ongoing cooperation and further deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE. (ANI)