Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri visited the UAE, meeting officials to review the bilateral strategic partnership and investment ties. The visit comes as PM Modi condemned recent attacks in Fujairah, reaffirming India's solidarity with the UAE.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday met UAE's MoS for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy, and reviewed the full spectrum of ties, along with discussing the regional situation. Sharing the details of the visit in a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, said, "Both sides reviewed the full spectrum of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and identified areas for further cooperation. They also discussed the ongoing regional situation and global issues of mutual interest." https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2052400215223849313?s=20

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Deepening Investment and Tech Cooperation

Also during the visit, Foreign Secretary Misri met with Khaldoon Al Mubarak, MD & CEO, Mubadala Investment Company. They discussed ways to further deepen the India-UAE partnership, including in investment, technology and other key sectors. https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/2052418685357502747?s=20

India Responds to Regional Insecurity

The visit to the UAE comes amid the developing security situation in West Asia and the Gulf region, where, earlier this week, strikes took place at the country's Fujairah Petroleum Industries Zone, resulting in injuries to three Indian nationals.

PM Modi Condemns Attacks, Affirms Support

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed India's deep-rooted ties with the United Arab Emirates, expressing unwavering support for the Gulf nation after an attack on civilian infrastructure in the strategic energy hub of Fujairah left three Indian citizens injured. The strikes targeted Fujairah, a critical global maritime artery on the UAE's eastern seaboard, which serves as a primary bypass for oil exports outside the volatile Strait of Hormuz.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister conveyed his distress over the escalation, stating, "Strongly condemn the attacks on the UAE that resulted in injuries to three Indian nationals. Targeting civilians and infrastructure is unacceptable." He further emphasised the depth of the bilateral relationship, noting that "India stands in firm solidarity with the UAE" and continues to advocate for the "peaceful resolution of all issues through dialogue and diplomacy."

Underscoring the strategic importance of the region's maritime corridors, PM Modi highlighted that "ensuring safe and unimpeded navigation through the Strait of Hormuz is vital for enduring regional peace, stability and global energy security."

MEA Reiterates Call for Diplomacy

New Delhi's condemnation was first articulated by MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, who, in an official statement on the attack on Fujairah, emphasised India's stance on the escalating regional situation. He noted that the targeting of innocent civilians must cease and reiterated that India continues to stand for "dialogue and diplomacy" to restore peace and stability across West Asia.

Highlighting the importance of global trade routes, the spokesperson called for "free and unimpeded navigation and commerce" through the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that such activities must remain "in keeping with international law." The Ministry further stated that India stands ready to support all efforts directed towards a peaceful resolution of the ongoing issues in the region. (ANI)