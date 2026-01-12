India is set to join Pax Silica, a US-led initiative to create a secure silicon supply chain. US Ambassador Sergio Gor confirmed the move, which aims to strengthen India-US high-tech ties and counter China's dominance in critical technologies.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Monday noted that India is set to join Pax Silica, a US-led initiative to build a secure, innovation-driven silicon supply chain. This move is seen as a significant step toward strengthening India-US ties, particularly in high-tech domains such as semiconductors and AI.

Mentioning the development in a post on X, Gor wrote, "Pleased to share that India will be invited to join Pax Silica, a U.S.-led strategic initiative to build a secure, resilient, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain. As the world adopts new technology, it is essential that India and the United States work hand-in-hand together." Pleased to share that India will be invited to join Pax Silica, a U.S.-led strategic initiative to build a secure, resilient, and innovation-driven silicon supply chain. As the world adopts new technology, it is essential that India and the United States work hand-in-hand… — Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) January 12, 2026

A Strategic Shift

At the inaugural Pax Silica Summit in 2025, India was excluded from the US-led 'Pax Silica' initiative, triggering sharp political criticism. It aims to reduce China's dominance and counter coercive dependencies across critical minerals, energy inputs, semiconductors, advanced manufacturing, AI infrastructure, and logistics.

Current Members of Pax Silica are US, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Israel, UAE and Australia.

Boosting India's Semiconductor Ambitions

India's inclusion is expected to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing and position the country as an alternative production hub.

Experts note that India could join Pax Silica at a later stage, similar to its participation in the Minerals Security Partnership (MSP).

What is the Pax Silica Initiative?

Pax Silica is a key US State Department initiative focused on artificial intelligence (AI) and supply chain security, aimed at encouraging allies and trusted partners to coordinate on secure and reliable technology and economic systems.

In line with this focus, the initiative seeks to develop a common framework among trusted nations to build future AI and advanced technology ecosystems, covering the full technology supply chain, from energy requirements and critical minerals to high-end manufacturing, chip production, and AI model development.

In the longer term, Pax Silica aims to bring together countries with strong capabilities in strategic technology sectors. Supporters argue that such coordination could help countries harness the economic potential of AI and position them to benefit from the emerging AI-driven economy.

The Pax Silica Declaration

Reflecting this broader ambition, the Pax Silica Declaration states, "We recognise that the technological revolution in AI is accelerating, increasingly reorganising the world economy, and reshaping global supply chains,".

The declaration further notes that the rapid expansion of AI is driving unprecedented demand for the resources and infrastructure required to sustain advanced computing. This includes energy generation, critical minerals, high-tech manufacturing and hardware such as semiconductors and electronics, as well as new infrastructure and markets that may evolve alongside AI adoption.

Core Objectives

A central objective of the initiative is to curb coercive dependencies by reducing over-reliance on any single country for critical technologies, materials or products, thereby limiting vulnerability to pressure or manipulation in global trade. It also seeks to strengthen trusted digital infrastructure and ensure advanced technologies remain protected from theft and misuse. (ANI)