Union Minister Jitin Prasada stated India's goal is to become a global AI service provider for the Global South and the world. He emphasized PM Modi's vision and the need for inclusive innovation to make India a leader in responsible AI.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada on Monday said that India's artificial intelligence (AI) ambitions extend beyond national boundaries, asserting that the country aims to serve as a technology partner for the Global South and the wider world.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit, Prasada said India was privileged to host one of the first major AI gatherings led by a Global South nation. "We are very privileged to host this AI impact summit, and of course, this is one of the first times that a country from the global South is hosting and the whole, whole global South and the whole world, in fact. It's AI not only for India but for the whole world," he said.

India's Vision as a Global AI Partner

Emphasising India's role as a global technology provider, the minister said, "India will be that service provider for the whole world. We have to contribute to the developing world as well as to the global South and developing countries."

Highlighting the leadership of Prime Minster Narendra Modi, Prasad said India's AI push is aligned with the Prime Minister's long term vision. "Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his vision, his dedication and his clear sight we're sure that India which has already emerged as the AI, you know, talent capital of the world and skill capital of the world, we will take this further." he said.

The minister noted that the summit brings together a diverse set of stakeholders, including industry leaders, heads of state, government representatives, startups, innovators and researchers. "We're looking at outcomes from all the people -- from industry leaders to heads of state to various governments, to our startups, to our innovators, to our researchers -- what the outcomes of this meet will be," he added.

Path to AI Leadership: A Call for Collective Effort

Emphasising that India's artificial intelligence (AI) journey must move beyond policy frameworks to inclusive innovation, Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said that every stakeholder, from industry and startups to researchers and youth, must contribute to making India a global AI leader.

Earlier, speaking at the AI Impact Summit, the minister underlined that the country's ambition is not just to be an AI consumer but an AI service provider to the world. "It's not only about the government making policies, but about every stakeholder, from industry to startups, to our young innovators and researchers. Every person has a stake and skin in the game," Prasada said.

He noted that for India to emerge as a global AI hub, collective participation is essential. "To truly make India an AI service provider for the world, we all have to chip in and contribute in whichever fashion we can," he added.

Agile Governance for a Fast-Changing Landscape

Highlighting the government's approach, Prasada described it as "agile" and responsive to the fast-changing technology landscape. "As part of the government, I can tell you this is a very agile government. It listens and fine-tunes its policies and programmes according to the needs of the situation and the speed and scale at which India is progressing," he said.

The AI-India Impact Summit focuses on accelerating India's transition "from AI user to AI creator," positioning the country as a key player in shaping the future of responsible and inclusive artificial intelligence. (ANI)