India and Tanzania held their 4th Joint Defence Cooperation Committee meeting in Zanzibar, reviewing existing ties. They agreed to expand collaboration into new areas like AI, cyber, military medicine, and initiate cooperation between their Air Forces.

The fourth edition of the Joint Defence Cooperation Committee (JDCC) meeting between India and Tanzania was held in Zanzibar from February 2. Both countries reviewed ongoing defence cooperation and discussed a broad range of areas for further collaboration, including military training, service-to-service cooperation, maritime security and defence industry collaboration, the Ministry of Defence said in a press statement on Tuesday.

Expanding Bilateral Defence Ties

As per the statement, the two sides also explored new avenues such as counter-terrorism, peacekeeping training, and capacity building in niche areas, including Electronic Warfare (EW), Cyber, and Artificial Intelligence (AI), with a view to further strengthening bilateral defence ties. Military medicine was identified as a potential new area for cooperation. In addition, both sides agreed to initiate cooperation between their Air Forces, complementing the existing cooperation between the two Navies and Armies.

Delegation Details

The statement said that the Indian delegation was led by Joint Secretary (Defence Cooperation) Amitabh Prasad and comprised senior officials from the Department of Defence and the Indian Defence Forces. The Tanzanian delegation was led by Ibrahim Mhona, Chief of Operations and Training, TPDF. The High Commissioner of India to Tanzania, Bishwadip Dey, also attended the meeting.

India and Tanzania share a close, warm, and strategic partnership. Defence cooperation between the two countries is guided by a five-year roadmap. (ANI)