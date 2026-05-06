EAM S Jaishankar arrived in Suriname and held comprehensive talks with FM Melvin Bouva during the 9th Joint Commission Meeting. They reviewed bilateral ties, focusing on deepening cooperation in trade, defence, energy, investment, and culture.

India, Suriname Hold 9th Joint Commission Meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in Suriname as a part of his multi-nation engagement and held discussions on further deepening the longstanding ties between the two countries, with a focus on areas such as trade, defence and energy, among others.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "A tough world needs good friends. In Paramaribo, the Indian and Surinamese delegations engaged in a comprehensive review of the bilateral relations, under the aegis of the 9th Joint Commission Meeting."

He further said, "We covered trade, digital & investment, defence & energy, development assistance & capacity building, health & mobility, culture & people-to-people exchanges. Confident that the outcomes of our deliberations today will further deepen and diversify our ties."

‘A tough world needs good friends’ In Paramaribo, the Indian and Surinamese delegations engaged in a comprehensive review of 🇮🇳🇸🇷 relations, under the aegis of the 9th Joint Commission Meeting. @MOFASur We covered trade, digital & investment, defence & energy, development… pic.twitter.com/esnR8FwK5B — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 6, 2026

EAM's Engagements in Paramaribo

EAM also held a conversation with FM Melvin Bouva in Suriname.

A warm and open conversation with FM Melvin Bouva #Suriname this morning.@MOFASur 🇮🇳 🇸🇷 pic.twitter.com/oyyzJnspBd — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 6, 2026

Tributes to Cultural and Historical Links

EAM began the day by paying tributes at key monuments in the country. Sharing the details in a post on X, EAM said that he started the day by paying respects at Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Central Paramaribo.

Started the day by paying respects at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Central Paramaribo #Suriname pic.twitter.com/xmgzyzslgl — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 6, 2026

He also paid tributes at the Baba and Mai monument, representative of the first Hindustanis who came to Suriname.

Privileged to pay my tribute today at the Baba and Mai monument, representative of the first Hindustanis who came to Suriname. pic.twitter.com/OrERKEm3CT — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) May 6, 2026

Part of a High-Profile Three-Nation Tour

Earlier, wrapping up the Jamaica leg of his visit and in a landmark diplomatic move, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar concluded the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian EAM to Jamaica this week (02-04 May 2026). The visit not only signalled a deepening of historical ties but also set a modern, action-oriented blueprint for India's engagement with the Caribbean.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reached the capital of Suriname on Wednesday, marking the commencement of his inaugural "official visit" to the South American country. The arrival represents the second phase of a "high-profile three-nation tour" spanning the Caribbean and South America, designed to bolster India's "strategic and cultural footprint" across the region.

Upon landing at the Johan Adolf Pengel International Airport, the External Affairs Minister was greeted by Suriname's Foreign Minister Melvin Bouva. Sharing his thoughts on X, Jaishankar noted the importance of the "maiden diplomatic mission" and thanked his counterpart for the warm welcome, posting, "Arrived in Paramaribo #Suriname for my first visit. Really touched to be personally received by FM Melvin Bouva. Looking forward to our talks tomorrow."

The External Affairs Minister's visit and reflections underscore a partnership that has transitioned from historical migration to a modern, robust alliance. By grounding diplomatic goals in shared "civilizational" roots, both nations are set to further strengthen their ties across economic, cultural, and strategic domains. (ANI)