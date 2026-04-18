India summoned Iran's Ambassador to protest the firing on an Indian vessel in the Strait of Hormuz. The incident follows Iran's move to place the strategic waterway under strict military control, citing US 'piracy' amid an ongoing naval blockade.

India on Saturday lodged a protest with the Iran's Ambassador Dr. Mohammad Fathali over the incident of firing on an Indian vessel in Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian envoy was called to the Ministry of External Affairs over the incident.

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Earlier, merchant vessel tracking website reported citing two audio recordings that "two Indian vessels were forced back west out of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran's Sepah (IRGC) Navy" and "firing was involved".

Iran Reverts Strait of Hormuz to 'Strict Military Control'

Iran on Saturday announced that the strategic Strait of Hormuz has reverted to its "previous state" of strict military control, as it was before the ceasefire deal between Israel and Lebanon, citing violations by the United States under its continued blockade of Iranian ports even as Tehran had announced reopening of the waterway.

Iran Blames US 'Piracy' for New Stance

According to Iranian state media, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), which cited the spokesperson for Iran's Central Headquarters of the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Tehran had earlier agreed, in good faith, to allow limited and managed passage of oil tankers and commercial vessels through the strategic strait following negotiations.

However, the spokesperson stated that the United States repeatedly breached commitments and engaged in "piracy and banditry" under the pretext of enforcing a blockade over the ports of the Islamic Republic. "Following previous agreements in negotiations, the Islamic Republic of Iran agreed in good faith to allow a limited number of oil tankers and commercial ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz in a managed manner. Unfortunately, the Americans, with their repeated record of breach of promise, continue to engage in piracy and banditry under the guise of a so-called blockade," the statement read, as quoted by IRIB.

The spokesperson further declared that control over the Strait has now been tightened, with the waterway placed under the "strict management and control" of Iran's armed forces". "For this reason, control of the Strait of Hormuz has returned to its previous state, and this strategic strait is under the strict management and control of the armed forces," the statement added. The statement further stated that the current situation would persist unless Washington ensures what Iran described as "complete freedom of movement" for Iranian vessels.

US Responds, Vows to Continue Blockade

Trump, in a post on Truth Social, had said that the American naval blockade of Iranian ports will persist until a comprehensive peace agreement is finalised with Tehran, despite Iran's move to restore access to the Strait of Hormuz. "The naval blockade will remain in full force and effect as it pertains to Iran only until such time as our transaction with Iran is 100% complete." He further noted that "this process should go very quickly", the post read.

Meanwhile, CENTCOM on Saturday shared visuals of littoral combat ship USS Canberra (LCS 30) patrolling the Arabian Sea during the US blockade. https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2045464604688384243?s=20 https://x.com/CENTCOM/status/2045468301799645569?s=20 "Since commencement of the blockade, 23 ships have complied with direction from U.S. forces to turn around. American forces are enforcing a maritime blockade against ships entering or exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas," it added. (ANI)